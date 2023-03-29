5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

By John Clendenning

It’s interesting to realize that a generation of business owners today were just children living relatively carefree under their parent’s roofs the last time our economy creaked at the seams. Mark Twain is quoted as saying, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme,” and there are a lot of valuable lessons that can be learned from those businesses that have successfully navigated extended downturns in the economy in the past and made it out the other side.

As a carpet cleaning business owner, it’s important to be prepared for any economic outlook that may affect consumer spending. A slowdown in the economy can lead to homeowners being more concerned about their discretionary income and cutting back on what they consider non-essential services, like carpet cleaning. However, with the right marketing strategies in place, your business can weather the storm and continue to acquire new customers and retain existing ones.

Here are five marketing strategies that are proven to generate more awareness and call to your business that is even more important to focus on when there is a potential for a slowing economy.

1. Leverage social media platforms

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram can be cost-effective ways to increase local brand awareness and drive new customers. Joining local Facebook groups, sharing helpful information answering questions, and putting the “social” into your social media strategy will help position you as the local authority. Running ads that show your expertise and credibility and targeting them to specific demographics and interests can further help you reach potential customers who are most likely to need your services.

2. Boost referral marketing

Referral marketing has always been one of the most powerful tools to acquire new customers. Having a repeatable and predictable “system” in place to encourage current customers and strategic local business partners to refer their friends, customers, and family to you should be at the core of any thriving service businesses marketing strategy …regardless of whether it’s in good times or tough times.

3. Create valuable content

Establish your company as the local authority in your field by creating valuable content that educates customers on topics like the benefits of regular cleaning and proper maintenance of their furnishings and home. This can (and should) include regular blog posts, helpful tips videos, consumer resource guides, and even live presentations. Just think of all of the topics you have specific industry knowledge on, such as the importance of regular cleaning, how to improve indoor air quality, how to prolong the life of your carpets/furniture/wood floors, etc., and so much more.

4. Offer special promotions and incentives

Offer special promotions and incentives to first-time customers or package deals that bundle multiple services together at a saving. Target specific demographics such as new and expecting mothers, new homeowners, and allergy sufferers with a specific package of services that clearly speaks to their particular needs and desires. This can laser-focus your messaging, help differentiate you from all the other services in town and make it more convenient for specific customer types to take care of multiple cleaning needs at once.

5. Partner with other local businesses

Connecting with and partnering with other local businesses that serve a similar target market, such as; interior designers, real estate agents, renovators, etc., can help you reach a wider audience and create mutually beneficial referral relationships that will last for years to come.

Finally, as a bonus tip, consider the crucial role SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and Online Reputation Marketing play in your overall marketing strategy. When you start to position yourself and your brand as the local authority and your local awareness grows, your online visibility and reputation (i.e., where you’re found and how you are seen online when people search for the services you offer) need to confirm that you are indeed a trusted and highly regarded local service provider.

By implementing these strategies, your cleaning business can be prepared for any economic situation and continue to acquire new customers and retain your existing ones.

John Clendenning has been in the carpet cleaning and cleaning service industry for over 30 years. He is the founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters and the Author of The Complete Guide to Internet Marketing for Carpet Cleaners (Amazon.com). If you would like more information, please feel free to contact him via his website at CarpetCeanerMarketingMasters.com