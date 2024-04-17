Why Sales Teams Must Design a ‘Buyer’s Journey’

Many business owners tend to simplify the sales process. Instead, the path to purchase is anything but linear. Consumers traverse more options than they may want from online research to in-person experiences with salespeople. Today, companies really need to understand the buying journey to create an effective sales strategy that speaks to consumers in the way they are currently buying.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, learn from Ed Marsh, Consilium Global Business Advisors founder, as to why designing a buyer’s journey is the solution anyone involved in sales can adopt to make buying easier on the customer.

Learn how all of this results in more sales and profits for the company offering products or services by listening to its podcast and watching the video below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!