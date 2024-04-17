Why Sales Teams Must Design a ‘Buyer’s Journey’

Many business owners tend to simplify the sales process. Instead, the path to purchase is anything but linear. Consumers traverse more options than they may want from online research to in-person experiences with salespeople. Today, companies really need to understand the buying journey to create an effective sales strategy that speaks to consumers in the way they are currently buying.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, learn from Ed Marsh, Consilium Global Business Advisors founder, as to why designing a buyer’s journey is the solution anyone involved in sales can adopt to make buying easier on the customer.

Learn how all of this results in more sales and profits for the company offering products or services by listening to its podcast and watching the video below!

