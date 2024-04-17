RIA and App KnowHow Debut New Survey on the Cost of Doing Business

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) introduced the 2024 RIA Cost of Doing Business Report, conducted by KnowHow, an app offering on-the-job support, training, and guidance. A first in the industry, the report includes a comprehensive survey designed to gather financial and operational data securely and anonymously from restoration businesses nationwide.

The report, set to publish in January 2025, will provide unparalleled analysis of the industry, covering key financial metrics that will allow companies to benchmark their performance against the broader restoration industry and identify strategic opportunities for improvement.

“This collaboration raises the bar for operational excellence and workforce development in the restoration industry,” said Leighton Healey, KnowHow CEO. “Our combined efforts in launching this report underscore our commitment to equipping restoration leaders with the tools and resources they need to elevate their business practices.”

“This report will offer our members a unique lens through which to view their company’s standing, optimize operations, and set precise, achievable targets,” added Kristy Cohen, RIA CEO. “We’re breaking new ground.”

The survey, which is now open for participation, is security and backed by compliance policies and accreditations. The resulting report is expected to be a tool for strategic decision-making, offering a never-before-seen look into the financial health of the restoration industry.

For more information on the report or to participate in the survey, please visit costofrestoration.com.