What You Might Have Missed in Our March/April 2023 Issue

ROSEMONT, Ill.—April 28, 2023—As April showers give way to May flowers, the March/April 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the March/April 2023 Cleanfax issue include:

Read the March/April 2023 digital magazine in full, and check out other recent issues online, anytime.