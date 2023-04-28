What You Might Have Missed in Our March/April 2023 Issue
April 28, 2023—
ROSEMONT, Ill.—April 28, 2023—As April showers give way to May flowers, the March/April 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the March/April 2023 Cleanfax issue include:
- Take 5: A Unique View of Pet
Odor ControlServices.
- How to Create Marketing Messages That Attract Clients: Learn how to improve your restoration strategies and get on the same page with adjusters and clients.
- Today’s Restoration Tech, Tools, and Tips: Industry experts and consultants chime in on what you need in your ‘tech toolbox’ to grow your restoration company.
- How to Seal and Protect Grout: From identification to practical technical expertise, this is what you need to know to keep grout looking its best.
- Distance Running: When it comes to the ongoing ‘race’ of customer retention and satisfaction, you are the only one responsible for your wins — and losses.
- How to Pay Your Dream Team Members: Most business owners want the best teams and assume they can’t afford them. See why that’s a misconception.
- Bases, Benevolence, and Business: Discover how Mason Tomaino connected charity and cleaning to create a ‘home run’ legacy.
- The Last Word: Six questions with Doyle Bloss.
Read the March/April 2023 digital magazine in full, and check out other recent issues online, anytime.
