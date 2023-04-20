A Unique View of Pet Odor Control Services

By Jeff Cross, Media Director

I had an eye-opening discussion recently with Jim Pemberton, the president of Pembertons in McKeesport, PA. For some reason, the topic was pet pee, specifically on carpet and rugs. What can be done about it, how to really remove odors—you know the conversation. You have had a similar discussion with your own team or perhaps with your peers at a trade show or event, right?

We recorded this as it was something the Cleanfax audience would want to see and hear. You can watch it below. During our conversation, Jim said something interesting: “You know, we’ve been teaching pet odor control since the 70s and, in that period of time, we have got used to generationally—fathers teaching sons—that we offer a pet odor removal guarantee if the pet is no longer in the house. That rolls off the tongue easily, but that doesn’t match today’s reality about how people feel about pets in their homes. They now call them fur babies … four-legged children. How could you tell them not to keep their child?”

He went on to explain how some 70% of households have a pet of some type, usually dogs or cats, and that people “are more worried about their pets than their odors.” What? I recall the day when some pet owners would get rid of their pets if they kept peeing on the carpet. At least they made the threat.

The next statement Jim made was eye-opening: “People spent, last year, $2.14 billion on Valentine’s gifts for their pets.”

As he continued to explain, now may be the time to adjust how we approach taking care of odors in the home. There is a unique way to do this, “If a cleaner leads with pet odors, meaning pet accidents, they are putting a negative in the customers’ minds that they don’t want to think about.”

Jim continued: “What they do care about is if their pets will be safe given the chemicals and work you will be performing to eliminate odors in their homes. That is what I see that is changing and I’m not sure the cleaning industry is keeping up with it.”

What’s the ultimate solution? Jim recommends a “pet-friendly” approach, which he teaches in his seminars. It’s eye-opening, especially when you consider his interesting analogy of a nursing home. I’m not going to explain that one. I leave that to Jim. Watch the full video below.