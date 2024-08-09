What You Might Have Missed in Our July/August 2024 Issue

August 9, 2024Cleanfax Staff
July/August 2024 Cleanfax

The July/August 2024 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—featuring the 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review in both article and video format. The issue also digs into technical tips on odor removal, looks at why we should question our own business goals, explores the FTC ruling on noncompete clauses, and more. Check it out today!

The July/August 2024 Cleanfax issue includes:

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the July/August 2024 digital magazine in full.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Flooding

Tropical Storm Debby Leaves Trail of Disasters, Prompts Restoration Efforts

Disasters / Health & Safety / News / Water Damage Restoration
Dean Mercado 8.6 800x533

The Vision Blueprint: Building a Future-Ready Company

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News / Video
Troy Harrison 800x533

Key Strategies to Finding and Hiring Young Talent

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Marketing & Sales / News / Video
Category 5 super typhoon from outer space view. The eye of the hurricane. Some elements of this image furnished by NASA

Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall on Florida

Disasters / Health & Safety / News
Soil Removal Forces and Facets whats in your dirt header image

Online Poll: Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

Carpet & Furniture Care / Cleaning / News
EPA 800x533

EPA Proposes to Ban Chemical Used in Stain Removers

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...