What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

ROSEMONT, Ill.—March 1, 2023—As spring approaches, the January/February 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the January/February 2023 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Take 5 in the January/February 2023 Cleanfax issue by Media Director Jeff Cross in which he looks at how to handle insurance adjusters who overstep their role on restoration jobs.

Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the January/February 2023 digital magazine in full.