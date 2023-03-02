What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

March 2, 2023Cleanfax Staff
January/February2023 Cleanfax

ROSEMONT, Ill.—March 1, 2023—As spring approaches, the January/February 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the January/February 2023 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Take 5 in the January/February 2023 Cleanfax issue by Media Director Jeff Cross in which he looks at how to handle insurance adjusters who overstep their role on restoration jobs.

Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the January/February 2023 digital magazine in full.

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Cold water saves TSC

ACI, TSC Launch Redesigned “Cold Water Saves” Website

News
MOLD IICRC

IICRC Endorses New Federal Mold Assessment and Remediation Legislation

News
Cleanfax New Site, New Look

Check out Cleanfax’s New Site, New Look

News
dre carter

Chem-Dry Appoints Dre Carter as Director of Franchise Development

News
2026 ACI Convention

New Location Announced for 2026 ACI Convention and Beyond

News
todd hoffstatter regional manager spartan chemical

Spartan Chemical Promotes Hoffstatter to Regional Manager

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

flexible work environment

Creating a Flexible Work Environment in Today’s Workplace

overzealous adjusters

Don’t Fall Prey to Overzealous Adjusters

Marketing_Webinar_600x300_CF (1)

‘Simply Irresistible: How to Create Marketing Messages to Find New Customers’ Webinar

Ask the Experts Marketing Messages

Ask the Experts: Creating Marketing Messages That Attract Clients

Marketing_Webinar_600x300_CF (1)

Simply Irresistible: How to Create Marketing Messages to Find New Customers

Polls

Since COVID, have you seen an increase in upholstery cleaning for your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More