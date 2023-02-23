White Glove Workmanship is Essential in Cleaning and Restoration

By Ron Fanish

Fires, floods, mold infestations, and other disasters are traumatic — and dangerous — events for homeowners and building owners. In the wake of disasters like these, cleaning and restoration professionals are tasked with restoring the affected building to its original form. In the process, however, they can play another important role in helping to relieve the stress that homeowners and building owners are facing. That’s why it’s essential that cleaning and restoration workmanship is white glove — that is, meticulous and incredibly professional. Property owners are going through some of the most difficult moments of their life and deserve the very best customer service.

So, what exactly does white glove workmanship look like in the cleaning and restoration industry? And how can you be sure your business is providing this level of quality service? Here are a few strategies to ensure you’re giving your clients the very best.

Hire and train expert staff

A cornerstone of white glove workmanship is a well-trained and experienced staff. Any cleaning and restoration company worth its salt should make sure its technicians and all other staff have the necessary certifications. One example is the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), which is granted by an international nonprofit with a 50-year pedigree. Technicians and other staff should also be trained on how to best interact with customers, from communications at the start of the process to conducting a final property walk-through.

Remain transparent about expectations and progress

White glove workmanship also means being transparent about the processes and progress of the project. Set expectations at the very start for how long the cleaning and restoration will take and why. Also, provide daily or weekly reports about exactly what’s happening on the ground so that homeowners and business owners feel like they’re part of the process and aren’t left out of the loop.

Be a full-service firm

In addition to maintaining transparency, a white glove cleaning and restoration company should also be full-service. This means going beyond the cleanup on site by providing administrative support, insurance guidance, and other assistance to your clients.

Use the latest equipment

Cleaning and restoration professionals have a wide number of tried-and-true tools in their arsenal. But new tools, approaches, and technologies are emerging every day, so it’s essential for professionals to stay on top of these and add them to their toolkit as soon as they’re available. For example, laser restoration is growing in popularity as an effective and safe way to restore structures and surfaces that have been damaged by fire, smoke, and other disasters. Also, your business should ensure that any and all equipment that leaves the warehouse and is deployed on site is first cleaned and properly certified.

Cleaning and restoration is a vital service provided to homeowners and business owners in their greatest time of need. It’s also a competitive industry where several firms and professionals are often jockeying for clients. For these reasons, white glove workmanship is essential. Using the strategies above, you can stand head-and-shoulders above the competition and offer outstanding service to the people who need it most.

Ron Fanish is co-owner of Rainbow International Restoration of Westchester, a full-service, one-stop-shop for restoration, cleaning, and reconstruction based in Westchester County, NY. For more information, visit www.RBWWestchester.com.