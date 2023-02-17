Six Questions With Don Aslett

February 17, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Don Aslett

1 | Who are you, and what do you do?

My name is Don Aslett, founder of Varsity Contractors. I’m a serial entrepreneur in the cleaning industry. Through it all, I’ve been (and still am) the janitor, an executive, author (40 books), speaker, soap salesman, spokesman, and land developer, to mention a few. I still made time to be a Scoutmaster, Little League coach, and stay active in my church.

The very beginning of Varsity Contractors.

2 | Why did you choose the cleaning industry?

It chose me! First, cleaning earned my way through college, and I realized everything in life works better when clean… so I saw a great opportunity in creating in an industry everybody seemed to want out of. One of my favorite examples would be to blindfold me, take me into a building to the janitor’s closet, and I can tell you exactly how clean the building is.

Aslett’s passion for cleaning, equipment, and tools was noticed by all, including the mailman.

3 | How did your family help you with accomplishing your goals?

In the cleaning industry, there are many tasks that can be done at any age. So, it was common to bring family on jobs and put them to work. Most important was having a spouse that could wrangle our six kids when we were growing the business.

4 | If you could have dinner with one person from history, who would it be, and why?

Benjamin Franklin, or maybe Thomas Edison. They were ‘doers!’ The world needs more ‘doers’ and less talkers. And, they changed the world.

5 | What music, movies, or books inspired you to succeed?

Classical music, no debate. I love old movies. The one that comes to mind is “The Fountainhead.” I seem to watch this oldie a couple times a year. I just bought a copy of “A Christmas Story,” not that old, but the story is. I was the exact same age as Ralphie in the exact time. I can still remember the Red Ryder BB gun. Books are too many to list, but “Atlas Shrugged” comes to mind.

Aslett has written more than 40 books, selling millions of copies.

6 | Can you give us one sentence that best describes your philosophy of life?

My Dad used to say you “Can’t farm from the coffee shop.” I’ve adapted that to “Keep your hand in the toilet,” meaning we need to keep connected, keep yourself on the job. And that’s why I’m still doing tours at my Museum of Clean in Pocatello, Idaho at the age of 87.

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

national cleaning week

How to Leverage National Cleaning Week for Marketing and Client Acquisition

Business Management & Operations
ILR-Cover-1

The 2023 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Leadership-Tip-self-care

Leadership Tips: The Importance of Self-Care

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Untitled-design-2023-02-03T075043.084

The Supply Chain: What to Expect in 2023

Business Management & Operations
Untitled-design-2023-01-26T154835.182

Top 10 Free Networking Tools for Cleaning Company Owners

Business Management & Operations
Borcelle-2

‘Daring to be Caring’: A Lesson in Character From Elbert Hubbard

Business Management & Operations

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Play Video

Popular Content

Restoration Strategies

Register for Restoration Strategies and Empower Yourself

national cleaning week

How to Leverage National Cleaning Week for Marketing and Client Acquisition

medieval-cleaning-1

Medieval Cleaning: Hardly Hygienic

Untitled-design-2023-02-03T075043.084

The Supply Chain: What to Expect in 2023

IMG_0728-scaled

Six Questions With Doyle Bloss

Polls

Since COVID, have you seen an increase in upholstery cleaning for your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More