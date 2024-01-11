ISSA Publishes Its 2023 Year in Review

January 11, 2024Cleanfax Staff
2023 Year in Review

ISSA has released its 2023 Year in Review: Celebrating a Century of THE Association for the Cleaning Industry—a look back at how the association, including all of its various divisions and departments, focused on changing the way the world views cleaning.

As the title suggests, this past year was particularly special for the association, as 2023 represented its 100th anniversary as the leading trade association for the worldwide cleaning industry. The association and its members made 2023 a time to reflect on the many achievements and tremendous growth experienced over the last century, through articles, photos, and opportunities for special recognition. The year-long celebration culminated in Las Vegas in November at ISSA Show North America 2023, with more than 12,000 cleaning professionals present for the event.

Beyond marking its 100th anniversary, the association also saw amazing advancements within ISSA’s many avenues for its more than 10,500 members, including its various divisions that focus on distinct areas of the cleaning industry, as well as education opportunities, government affairs, ways to give back to the communities that support the industry though ISSA Charities, and much more.

To learn more on the specifics of those advancements and opportunities within all the areas of ISSA, check out the 2023 Year in Review: Celebrating a Century of THE Association for the Cleaning Industry.

