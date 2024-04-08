Cleaning Industry Representatives Gather on Capitol Hill for Key Discussions with Congress Members

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, today announced that industry leaders will convene on Capitol Hill April 10-11 for the 2024 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit. More than 100 cleaning industry leaders will head to Washington, D.C., to inform Congress how the cleaning industry strengthens America’s health and economy. The group will advocate for important issues, such as addressing labor shortages, securing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding, and seeking support for workforce legislation.

Attendees include leadership from cleaning product manufacturers and distributors, as well as service providers responsible for cleaning schools, homes, hospitals, hotels, workplaces, and other spaces.

“Industry leaders are eager to emphasize that fostering healthy and safe facilities contributes significantly to the economy and plays a crucial role in safeguarding public health,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “In this dynamic landscape, ISSA and the cleaning industry must continue to have a seat at the table to shape policies prioritizing a resilient and thriving future for all.”

Cleaning industry leaders will ask Congress to support a minimum of US$166 million in federal funding for the EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs in fiscal year 2025. Funding will ensure the agency has sufficient resources to process registrations for the sanitizers and disinfectants that keep homes, schools, and workplaces clean, healthy, and safe.

Per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, one out of every 40 workers in the United States is a cleaning professional, and labor shortages continue to be a huge issue for the industry. The group is asking for Congress’ support in reforming asylum laws, instituting employment verification reforms, and expanding the scope of essential worker programs, specifically allowing employers to meet temporary labor needs in non-seasonal jobs.

Additionally, cleaning industry leaders will ask for support on the bipartisan, bicameral Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act (HR 1477/S 722). The act will expand qualified expenses under 529 savings plans to include post-secondary training and credentialing, such as licenses and professional certifications for workers who pursue career growth, mid-career changes, or pathways that diverge from a typical academic route.

Cleaning industry leaders from more than 30 states will hear from over 125 congressional offices, including Reps. Grace Meng (D-NY-06) and Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL-16), and are scheduled to meet with Reps. Ami Bera MD (D-CA-06), Russ Fulcher (R-ID-01), Brian Mast (R-FL-21), Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19), Delia Ramirez (D-IL-03), and Mike Rogers (R-AL-03).

“As we grapple with big issues facing the country, the industry has a compelling story to share – one that highlights its vital contributions to the economy and dedication to safeguarding public health,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft. “The industry continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a resilient and health-conscious future for our nation.”