ISSA Celebrates 2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners

March 28, 2024Cleanfax Staff
As part of International Cleaning Week (March 24–30), ISSA hosted a luncheon at the association’s Rosemont, Illinois, headquarters during the afternoon of March 27 recognizing recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award.

Safer Choice is a voluntary EPA program that certifies cleaning and other products made with ingredients that are safer for people, pets, and the planet. EPA developed the Partner of the Year Awards to recognize partners and stakeholders who have furthered the safer chemistry and safer product goals of the Safer Choice program. Recipients have demonstrated active and exemplary participation in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.

Debra Shore, regional administrator for U.S. EPA Region 5, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin, was the guest speaker for the event. Five ISSA member companies and the association itself were recognized by Shore for their contributions in advancing safer products and chemical solutions. The ISSA member companies represented at the event include:

“There is no better time to recognize safer and greener cleaning than during International Cleaning Week,” said ISSA Government Affairs Director John Nothdurft. “Thank you to Regional Administrator Debra Shore and EPA Safer Choice for recognizing the advancement these companies and others in the industry are making in creating products that are safer for human health and the environment.”

For more information about ISSA’s government affairs efforts to promote sustainable cleaning, please contact ISSA Government Affairs Director John Nothdurft.

