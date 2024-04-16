GBAC Senior Director to Host IICRC Webinar

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will present a complimentary webinar for all IICRC Certified Firms on crime scene cleanup on April 18 at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Hosted by Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, and David Oakes, IICRC vice chair of standards, the hour-log webinar will detail the latest revisions to ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma & Crime Scene Cleanup. The IICRC standard was recently revised and covers the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when performing trauma and crime scene cleanup regardless of surface, item, or location.

Interested IICRC Certified Firms can register for the webinar here.