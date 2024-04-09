Registration Now Open for the ISSA Hygieia Networking & Leadership Conference in Ohio

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, join the ISSA Hygieia Network for its upcoming networking and leadership conference—Workplace Allies: The Power of Having Someone in Your Corner. This information-packed conference, which includes a networking lunch, will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.’s headquarters in Maumee, Ohio.

“We’re excited to announce our latest networking and leadership conference,” said ISSA Hygieia Network Program Director Dr. Felicia Townsend. “We have assembled a fantastic lineup of speakers and invite people to come and learn about the significance of workplace relationships and developing allyships.”

Attendees will gain new strategies on how to become better advocates and supporters of employees from every level in their organization. Additionally, they will receive insights into how they can make their organizations more inclusive for everyone to thrive and discover how securing mentors, sponsors, and peer relationships can help them reach their goals.

“We’re especially honored to have Kim Graham Lee, Chief Allyship officer and former CEO of Integrating Women Leader’s Foundation (IWL), kickoff the event with her workshop, The 3A’s of Allyship: Awareness, Authenticity, and ACTION!” added Townsend. “This will be a great opportunity for attendees to learn how gender bias shows up in the workplace all too frequently and devalues women.”

Other guest speakers include:

John Swigart, Spartan Chemical President

Cali Sartor, Spartan Chemical Vice President of Marketing and Advertising

Rachel Sanchez, Prestige Maintenance USA CEO

As part of this can’t-miss event, all attendees are invited to join a special Cleaning & Cocktails Reception and Fireside Chat taking place June 4 at 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Toledo/Perrysburg in nearby Perrysburg, Ohio.

This conference is sponsored by Spartan Chemical. Registration is open now, with pricing starting at US$89 for ISSA Members and $119 for nonmembers. Group discounts are also available.

To learn more and register, visit https://events.issa.com/events/hygieia-networking-conference-ohio-2024/

About ISSA Charities

ISSA Charities™ is the charitable and philanthropic arm of ISSA and the worldwide cleaning industry. A 501(c)(3) organization, ISSA Charities’ mission is to make the world a cleaner, healthier, better place to live by sponsoring, funding, and operating charitable and social programs directly connected to the cleaning industry. Our Signature Charities are changing the way the world views cleaning: Cleaning for a Reason provides professional home cleaning for cancer patients; the ISSA Hygieia Network advances women, diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cleaning industry; and ISSA Scholars supports youth with scholarship aid and seasonal internships. To learn more about ISSA Charities and to make your own donation, visit issacharities.org.