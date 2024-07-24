ISSA Hygieia Network Opens Nominations for 2024 Awards

July 24, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Hygieia logo

ISSA Hygieia Network, an ISSA Charities™ signature program dedicated to the advancement and retention of women in the cleaning and facility solutions industry, is seeking nominations for its annual awards recognizing individuals and companies who embody Hygieia’s mission and vision. ISSA Hygieia Network is now accepting award nominations through Oct. 4. 

“For the past decade, it’s been a privilege to honor the people and organizations supporting the career development and success of women in the cleaning and facility solutions industry,” said Dr. Felicia L. Townsend, ISSA Hygieia Network Program Director. “We are requesting the industry’s involvement in determining who will be recognized for making a difference in championing ISSA Hygieia Network’s mission of advancing women in the cleaning and facility solutions industry.”

The 10th annual awards program acknowledges individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution to the global cleaning and facility solutions industry. Nominations will be evaluated by a select group of jury members. Winners will be announced at the ISSA Hygieia Network 2024 Awards Reception on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during the ISSA Show North America 2024 in Las Vegas.

The public is invited to submit nominations for six categories:

  • ISSA Hygieia Network Member of the Year, which recognizes a person’s involvement in activities that align with Hygieia’s mission and vision.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Company of the Year, which celebrates a company’s involvement in activities that align with Hygieia’s mission and vision.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Rising Star of the Year, which honors a woman age 45 or younger who has made significant achievements and demonstrated consistent upward mobility in their career within the industry.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Ally of the Year, which recognizes a person who has shown tremendous support toward Hygieia’s mission.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Mentor of the Year, which recognizes a mentor who has shown great leadership qualities and support to their mentee via the ISSA Hygieia Network General Mentoring or Company Exclusive Mentoring Program.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network International Member of the Year, which recognizes a person’s involvement in activities outside of the U.S. that align with Hygieia’s mission and vision.

For more information and to submit your nomination(s), visit hygieianetwork.org/awards/.

