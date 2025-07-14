Is Artificial Intelligence Becoming Your Personal Marketing Villain?

July 14, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado

The diagnosis is in—and it’s not what you think. AI isn’t killing your marketing. It’s just speeding up the failure of flawed strategies.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross dives into this topic with Dean Mercado, founder of Online Marketing Muscle, to uncover what’s really behind poor marketing performance.

From misaligned messaging to missing strategy, we analyze how AI can become a powerful tool only when it’s built on a solid foundation. And if your results are flat—or your campaigns are falling apart—this might be the wake-up call you didn’t know you needed.

