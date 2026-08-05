4 Questions: Dan Luckenbaugh

August 5, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Dan Luckenbaugh

  1. How did you get your start in the industry?

I grew up in York, Pennsylvania, and went on to study design and architecture at Clemson University, where I also earned a minor in building science. After graduating, I spent years in construction and remodeling and eventually moved into home inspection.

That’s really where everything clicked. I kept seeing the same problems—moisture intrusion, hidden mold, and air quality issues. I realized most contractors weren’t equipped to deal with them properly. In 1997, I decided to focus on that specifically and launched Advanced Air Quality Services, serving the south-central region of Pennsylvania.

  1. What has been the biggest challenge you have faced in business?

    While Dan Luckenbaugh owns and manages his company, it might be his daughter, Aslyn, who manages him.

Educating the market has proven to be a significant challenge. Many consumers don’t know the difference between a thorough assessment and a cheap swab test, which makes it hard to compete on value rather than price. From day one, I’ve made it a priority to explain not just what I find, but why it matters and what the options are.

I want my clients to walk away understanding their situation and feeling confident about whatever decision they make—whether or not they hire me.

  1. What has had the greatest impact on your company’s success?

Investing in credentials and continuing education has made the most significant impact on my business. I hold certifications as a mold remediator, mold assessor, mold inspector, biocide applicator, sanitizing professional, advanced IAQ assessor, sampling technician, and odor abatement specialist, with thousands of hours of training. I’m also a member of NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors, and was appointed to their President’s Council in 2024.

That keeps me connected to where the industry is headed. We also partner with a lab that specializes in airborne mycotoxin testing, a capability most competitors don’t offer, which means we can give clients a much more complete picture of what they’re breathing.

  1. What advice would you give to others looking to grow their companies?

Know your craft and then prove it every time you walk into someone’s home or business. In this industry, trust is everything. Clients can’t easily evaluate the quality of your work before you do it, so your reputation is built one job at a time.

Invest in your education, be straight with people about what you find, and take the long view. That’s what keeps the phone ringing.

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