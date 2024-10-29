INTRConnect Heading Back to Los Angeles in 2025

INTRConnect 2025 will be heading back to Los Angeles for its third annual event. The latest trends, innovations, and best practices in property insurance and restoration will be covered.

Attendees will also gain insights into the current and future challenges and opportunities facing the industry—and how to future-proof your business in a rapidly changing environment. Valuable sessions, workshops, and panels will be held for those in the roles of claims, restoration, risk management or underwriting.

Additionally, INTRConnect 2025 is approved for IICRC continuing education credit (CEC) hours. Any IICRC registrant in the cleaning and restoration, master, or inspection certification categories may be awarded up to 14 CEC hours.