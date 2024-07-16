Insurcomm Purchases Soil-Away Restoration

July 16, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Insurcomm

Insurcomm, a provider of disaster restoration and construction services, has acquired Soil-Away Restoration Services, another disaster restoration company based in Hooksett, New Hampshire. This marks a significant expansion in Insurcomm’s ability to serve residential, commercial, and industrial clients with enhanced restoration capabilities across New England.

Soil-Away Restoration Services, known for its expertise in water, fire, and mold damage restoration, has been a trusted name in the industry for more than three decades. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction matches Insurcomm’s mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate restoration services during times of crisis.

“We are thrilled to welcome Soil-Away Restoration Services into the Insurcomm family,” said Doug Indelicato, Insurcomm CEO. “This acquisition allows us to broaden our reach and deepen our expertise, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of service and care when they need it most. Soil-Away’s outstanding reputation and experienced team are invaluable additions to our company.”

Clients can expect a seamless transition, and the same standards of service for which both companies are known.

“Soil-Away has always been dedicated to restoring lives and properties with professionalism and empathy,” said Jack Solloway, Soil-Away Restoration Services founder and president. “Joining forces with Insurcomm is a natural progression that will benefit our clients and employees alike. Together, we will continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the disaster restoration industry.”

