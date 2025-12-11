ICRC, RIA, and CIRI Announce the Release of New Technical Guide for Wildfire Restoration

December 11, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Home on fire

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the Restoration Industry Association (RIA), and the Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) announced today the release of a new Technical Guide for Wildfire Restoration, developed in response to the growing confusion and misinformation surrounding the safe restoration of fire and smoke impacted homes.

Over the past year, a growing narrative has suggested that homes affected by wildfire smoke are inherently unsafe to restore and must be stripped down to the studs and rebuilt. Unfortunately, this narrative is not supported by established science, consensus standards, or decades of successful restoration practice. IICRC, RIA, and CIRI developed this technical guide to provide contractors, consumers, policymakers, and insurers with clear, science-based direction for safely returning homes and personal property to their pre-loss condition.

The Technical Guide for Wildfire Restoration was developed through a collaborative process that brought together industry stakeholders, including restoration professionals, industrial hygienists, public health scientists and other subject matter experts. It incorporates well established restoration protocols and industrial hygiene principles.

“Restoration is not only possible in the vast majority of wildfire smoke losses – it is a well-established, science-based practice,” said James Tole, IICRC president and chairman of the board. “This technical guide provides clarity at a critical time and ensures that decisions about homes and personal property are grounded in evidence, not speculation.”

“Homeowners and communities deserve information they can rely on,” said Kristy Cohen, RIA CEO. “We are proud to work alongside the IICRC and CIRI to provide restoration professionals, policymakers, and consumers with guidance they can trust – grounded in research, validated by experience, and aligned with industry standards.”

“CIRI was founded by individuals that wanted to know what the science is behind different aspects of the cleaning and restoration industry. This document shows that science should direct the cleaning and restoration process after wildfire and is something the industry will point to as the way things should be done.” said Kevin Pearson, CIRI president.

The Technical Guide for Wildfire Restoration is designed to support restoration contractors, consumers, regulators, insurers, and public adjusters with science-based approaches to wildfire loss recovery.

The Technical Guide for Wildfire Restoration is available here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

HOMEE Inc. and 911 Restoration partnership

911 Restoration and HOMEE Inc. Partner to Elevate Property-Damage Claims & Repair Services

Growth & Acquisitions / News
burst pipe being fixed

How to Avoid Frozen Pipe Dangers This Winter

News
2026 vacuuming

2026 Cleaning Labor Outlook Forecasts Retention Over Recruitment

Labor / News
IICRC

IICRC Mold Remediation Standard Cited in 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, Establishing Uniform Mold Remediation Guidelines for Military Housing and Facilities

News
LGR5000li

New Ultra-Portable Dri-Eaz® LGR 5000Li Dehumidifier Streamlines Jobs

News / Products & Technologies
Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration Accelerates Midwest Expansion with New Office in Columbus, Ohio

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...