How to Use AI to Land Jobs

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a force in various industries, and this is no exception for cleaning and restoration companies. Many are excited about the power of AI and feel it is going to drive our industry moving forward.

Frankie Fihn founded a marketing company, Get Flood Jobs. He’s one of those excited about AI and the potential it has. Of course, AI isn’t new, but it has greatly impacted the world recently. He was my guest on an episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, and we got into the topic of AI.

As Fihn put it, AI has the potential to revolutionize how cleaning and restoration companies acquire jobs and improve their online presence. “It’s like the early days of the internet when people were apprehensive, but now we can’t imagine life without it,” he explained.

He continued with the thought that Google essentially functions as a question-and-answer machine. “When people search on Google, they’re looking for answers to their questions. AI has made content creation easier than ever. Content creation, including articles, videos, and more, used to be a laborious process. Now, AI tools like ChatGPT can generate content with a simple prompt. This means companies can create content optimized for a wide range of keywords quickly and efficiently.”

What does all this mean? Think of your potential customers. They are searching. People use various keywords to find services, and a well-optimized website with content targeting those keywords will have a better chance of appearing in search results. AI allows businesses to produce content that caters to numerous keywords rapidly. The more content you have, the more chances you have to be found by potential customers.

Is this a game-changer? It is.

“AI can assist with various marketing tasks. It can generate video scripts, blog posts, and even responses to customer reviews,” Fihn said. “It can help businesses optimize their online presence on platforms like Google My Business. In essence, AI allows companies to expand their reach and establish themselves as experts in their field by providing comprehensive and high-quality content.”

What does the future hold? We are entering an intriguing phase with AI, according to Finn. AI is poised to reshape the marketing landscape for cleaning and restoration companies, providing them with the means to reach more customers and establish themselves as industry experts. As technology advances, staying ahead of the curve with AI-driven strategies will be key to success in this competitive field.

Watch the full interview below.