From Home Inspector to Mold Assessor

For years, home inspectors across the country have heard the same question from clients during inspections: “What about mold?”

Until now, many inspectors have had to stop short, recognizing moisture issues, visible growth, or building conditions that support microbial amplification, but lacking the credentials, protocols, or authority to assess and report on mold accurately. That gap is precisely what the NORMI Certified Microbial Assessor (NCMA™) training is designed to fill.

With NORMI’s (National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors’) newly signed agreement with InterNACHI (International Association of Certified Home Inspectors), the world’s largest home inspector trade association, we are creating a clear, professional pathway for home inspectors to expand their scope of practice, increase their income, and better serve their clients—without abandoning the building science foundation they already know.

Why home inspectors are a perfect fit for mold assessment

Home inspectors already understand the building as a system. They know how air moves, how moisture migrates, where failures occur, and why construction defects lead to problems inside the structure. Mold assessment is not a leap—it is a logical extension.

In fact, most mold problems are not mysterious biological events. They are the predictable outcome of:

Improper drainage or grading

Roof or plumbing leaks

HVAC imbalances

High indoor humidity

Poor ventilation

Building envelope failures

These are conditions home inspectors identify every day.

As someone who personally worked as a home inspector for several years and as the author of MoldFreeConstruction.com, I understand the mindset, workflow, and limitations inspectors face. The NCMA training was built specifically to bridge that gap—turning observational knowledge into actionable microbial assessment expertise.

What is the NCMA?

The NCMA™ is a trademarked professional certification developed by NORMI that trains individuals to perform non-invasive mold and microbial assessments using science-based protocols, proper documentation, and defensible reporting methods. Under the direction of the Center for Indoor Air Quality and Human Health, protocols have been established to guide professionals down a path that allows them to evaluate the problem and offer solutions.

The training focuses on:

Moisture dynamics and microbial amplification

Visual and olfactory assessment techniques

Sampling strategies and limitations

Chain of custody and laboratory coordination

Interpreting results responsibly

Writing clear, professional assessment reports

Understanding the difference between assessment and remediation

Avoiding conflicts of interest and scope creep

Importantly, the NCMA program does not attempt to turn inspectors into remediators or medical experts. Instead, it equips them to identify, document, and assess microbial conditions—then refer appropriately. What NORMI has always taught is simple: Prognosis without diagnosis is malpractice. Until a professional understands the problem, he cannot offer a solution. This training educates the NCMA on both.

Answering a demand that already exists

The demand for mold information isn’t coming—it’s already here.

Home inspection clients are more educated, more health-conscious, and more concerned about indoor environments than ever before. Buyers, sellers, landlords, and property managers routinely ask inspectors about mold, moisture, and indoor air quality.

By adding the NCMA credential, inspectors can:

Respond confidently to client concerns.

Offer a standalone mold assessment service.

Increase inspection ticket value.

Create new revenue streams.

Differentiate themselves in competitive markets.

Many inspectors report that mold assessments generate significantly more income per job than standard inspections, often with less time on site and fewer physical demands.

Professional growth without reinventing the wheel

One of the biggest advantages of the NCMA™ program is that it builds on what inspectors already know.

There is no need to relearn construction fundamentals. Instead, the training reframes existing knowledge through the lens of microbial risk and moisture science. Inspectors learn how to connect the dots between building conditions and indoor environmental outcomes.

This makes the transition simple, straightforward, and realistic—especially for seasoned inspectors looking to expand without starting over.

A win for inspectors and the industry

The partnership between NORMI and InterNACHI represents more than a training agreement. It reflects a broader industry shift toward health-focused building evaluations.

As expectations rise, professionals who can competently address mold and microbial concerns will lead the market. The NCMA provides a structured, ethical, and science-based way to meet that need—while maintaining professional boundaries and credibility.

The future of inspection is health-informed

Homes are no longer evaluated solely on structure and systems. Indoor environmental quality has become part of the conversation—and rightly so.

By empowering home inspectors to become NORMI Certified Microbial Assessors, we are not changing who they are. We are expanding what they can do.

For inspectors ready to take the next step, the NCMA is not a departure from home inspection—it’s the next evolution.

NCMA meets state licensure requirements

NORMI is approved training for states that require licensing, and this course is approved by all states except Texas and New York, which have unique requirements. For more information on training, please see Training.NORMI.org or call 877.251.2296.