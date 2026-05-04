First Onsite Life Sciences Division Answers the Call for High-Level Cleaning and Disinfection

May 4, 2026Elizabeth Christenson
Kelly Matzinger

Recently, First Onsite Property Restoration launched a Life Sciences Division and appointed Kellie Matzinger as Life Sciences Operations Director, North America. Matzinger brings over 25 years of experience in microbiology, sterilization, decontamination, and validation. Her technical expertise spans all major sterilization modalities.

In recent years, Matzinger’s work has focused on hydrogen peroxide technologies, particularly in the application of high-level disinfection and bio-decontamination for critical environments. She is widely recognized for her ability to translate microbiological principles into practical contamination control solutions.

In this episode, Matzinger shares how First Onsite’s new Life Sciences Division targets heavily regulated life sciences industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and research laboratories, focusing on cleaning, high-level disinfection, and biodecontamination validation services.

Matzinger also discusses how hygiene has become increasingly important in restoration work, particularly following events such as floods and fires where mold growth is a primary concern, leading to the need for terminal high-level disinfection. Increased regulatory scrutiny in the life sciences sector also is driving thorough risk analysis and process validation.

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Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor of Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

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