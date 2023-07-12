Coval Technologies Partners With Robert Falzone

July 12, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Coval logo

Natural stone cleaning and restoration industry expert Robert Falzone has partnered with edge coatings manufacturer Coval Technologies.

Headquartered in the United States in Stafford, Texas, Coval produces a range of single component, thin film, clear sealers and coatings. Coval’s latest product, Coval Stone, will be released in August 2023, with Robert Falzone and his company RFSC Worldwide leading its introduction to market.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Robert Falzone and his company, RFCS Worldwide,” said Ryan Crowe, founder of Coval Technologies. “Robert is well known in the stone cleaning and restoration industry and is one of only a few approved instructors for the IICRC in the field of Stone, Masonry, and Tile Certifications (SMT) in the entire world.”

Falzone designed the Coval Stone Certification Course for installers to learn to incorporate Coval products into the industry standard process of stone identification, preparation, and sealing, as well as creating customized ongoing maintenance programs. The Coval Certification Course provides samples and lasts nearly a full work day. It will be offered at participating Coval distributor locations in the United States. Clients can also schedule personal classes via Zoom. RFSC Worldwide and Coval will team up to maintain a national database of all certified Coval installers to receive exclusive technical support.

“I am really excited about working with Coval,” said Falzone, who has been educating restoration and maintenance professionals for more than 20 years. “The longevity of Coval Stone combined with the hardness and stain resistance makes this a unique and impressive product. Its ability to stop acid etching in marble and other calcium carbonate stones addresses one of the driving issues in the natural stone industry since ancient times.”

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

