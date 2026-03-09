Building a Restoration Company the Old-Fashioned Way

Thomas Brennan wasn’t planning a career in cleaning and restoration. He was just a high school kid looking for a way out of class early, and he had an escape plan.

“Back in the day of vocational tech and DECA, in order to get out of high school, you had to have a job,” Brennan said. So he took a position at a cleaning company across the street from his home, logging a few hours each afternoon and working weekends. What started as a ticket to early dismissal became the foundation of a 30-year business.

In 1994, the owner of that company offered to sell. Brennan bought him out, kept the customer base, and put his first name on the door. Thomas Carpet Cleaning and Restoration has been serving Clarksville, Tennessee, and the surrounding region ever since.

“All my customers knew my first name, and I didn’t want to lose that,” Brennan said. “I couldn’t come up with a really good marketable name, so I just used my first name because no one knew what my last name was.”

Just don’t call it Thomas’s. “Nothing’s more aggravating than that extra S,” he said.

From carpet to catastrophe response

Brennan quickly learned that cleaning work often led to something bigger.

The company started, as the name suggests, with carpet cleaning. Brennan describes it as a business built on instant gratification. You arrive at a home that needs cleaning, you work your equipment, and two hours later, the homeowner is smiling. The feedback loop is immediate and satisfying.

Restoration came later, and somewhat naturally. “You’re sucking up water as part of the cleaning process,” Brennan said. “So then Mrs. Jones, who went squish, squish, squish to the bathroom at three in the morning, gives us a call and says, ‘Hey, I know you’ve got that machine, can you come out here and help me?'” That call became a new branch of the business.

Today, Thomas handles water damage, fire and smoke remediation, mold removal, hard floor care, and more—all from a base in downtown Clarksville, serving customers across Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

The team is the backbone

Brennan is quick to point out that the company’s reputation rests on the people he sends into homes. One technician has been with him for 15 years. Another joined at age 16 and is now 27.

“They are the backbone of the business,” Brennan said. Finding the right people, he added, isn’t always about work experience. His longest-tenured young technician came through a personal connection. Brennan had gone to high school with his technician’s mother. “References don’t have to be work references,” he said. “It could be somebody from your church.”

Once hired, the standard is straightforward: Treat every job as if it were your great-grandmother’s home. “Not just your house,” Brennan said, “because I’ve seen some sloppy houses in my day. We want to make sure it’s treated at a little higher regard than we would even treat our own.”

Customers who call Thomas reach someone who can explain exactly what’s happening and why. “We’re small enough that you still talk to the owner,” Brennan said. “We want people to know that this is someone’s home. It’s their largest investment. It’s where they’re raising their children.”

When the work really matters

Some jobs leave a longer impression than others. Brennan recalled a fire job where his crew carefully cleaned soot off a canvas painting, a Mother’s Day gift that was signed by the whole family. On another fire job, they saved a grandmother’s quilts. That customer has sent homemade fudge to the Thomas office every Christmas since 2009.

Those moments reflect what restoration work is: a service delivered to people in genuine crisis. When a home floods or burns, families are not just dealing with property damage. They are navigating insurance claims, temporary displacement, and the loss of irreplaceable items, often all at once.

Navigating the insurance maze

Restoration work also means navigating the insurance system alongside homeowners, and Brennan has seen how that pressure can be compounded by the claims process.

He described a job in which an insurer wrote a US$16,000 check to an elderly homeowner with $80,000 in damage. “Had she not gotten hold of somebody competent enough to talk to the insurance company for her,” he said, “she probably would not have been able to repair her home.”

His advice to homeowners navigating a loss is simple. Don’t just accept the first number. Interview the companies coming into your home. Ask around. And if an adjuster tries to hand you a check at the door, find someone who can speak to the full scope of the damage on your behalf.

Not every adjuster operates that way, Brennan was careful to note. “We have a great group of adjusters that I would almost call friends,” he explained. But the uninformed homeowner is vulnerable, and he has seen the consequences.

Old-school roots, new-school awareness

Thomas still sends thank-you cards after every job. They still do postcard mailings. These are not nostalgic gestures. Brennan believes they work, and that some of the old methods are making a quiet comeback in a world saturated by digital noise.

He is also candid about the challenge posed by tech-savvy newcomers who may build a polished online presence that outshines their actual work. “They can make themselves look a lot better than they are,” he said. “If they have a nice website and blogs, it’s hard to differentiate yourself, especially to new clients.” He was quick to point out that this is not always the case, and great examples of young entrepreneurs who are both tech-savvy and dedicated to the art of restoration exist.

His answer to this challenge is still face-to-face credibility. Given the chance to meet someone—a potential customer, an insurance adjuster—he backs himself. If given the opportunity to speak with somebody, listen to their concerns, and try to help them, Thomas Carpet Cleaning and Restoration will most likely get the job.

The leave behind

Ask Brennan what he wants people to say about him when he eventually steps back from the business, and he doesn’t hesitate long. He wants to be remembered as someone who was fair. Someone who never tried to get one over on anybody.

“I always tried to do the right thing, to help them,” he said. “And hopefully don’t call me any bad words.”

In Clarksville, the name Thomas still means something, because for three decades Brennan has built a business the old-fashioned way: by showing up when people need help.

And every Christmas, the fudge keeps coming.

Listen to the podcast version below: