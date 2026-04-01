Why Better Sales Training Won’t Fix Your Sales Problem

When sales numbers disappoint, the instinct is usually the same: find a new training program, bring in a methodology, sharpen the team. It feels proactive.

But according to Troy Harrison, founder of The Sales Navigator and a sales strategist with more than 30 years of experience in B2B organizations, that instinct is often misplaced.

“Most of the time when a small to medium-sized business isn’t achieving what it needs, the problem is in the first three layers,” Harrison said. “You’ve got to have those layers right before the methodology makes any sense at all.”

That framework—which Harrison calls the Navigator’s Chart, and which forms the backbone of a book he recently completed—organizes the sales organization into four distinct layers, each one building on the last.

Four layers, one framework

The Navigator’s Chart draws on a simple nautical analogy: to complete a successful ocean voyage, you need water, a vessel, a crew, and a route. In a sales organization, those translate to your customer base, your sales infrastructure, your people, and your methodology, in that order.

The first layer—the water—is where Harrison always starts. “If you’re not sailing the right waters, your journey is going to fail,” he said. Understanding who your customers are, how they buy, and how that’s changed is the foundation everything else rests on.

The vessel covers the infrastructure: activity metrics, quotas, compensation, CRM, and tech tools. The crew is your sales manager and salespeople, their skills, their fit, their readiness. And the route is your sales methodology, the training and process frameworks that so many companies jump straight to.

“Here’s a question I ask business owners all the time,” Harrison said. “How much of your sales organization was actually built and designed with intent, and how much of it just sort of happened and was assembled from the parts you have?”

The waters have changed

Harrison argues that the customer base—the water—has undergone more change in the past five years than in the previous hundred. Two shifts stand out.

The first is generational. Older buyers responded to relationship-building through personal connection—sports talk, shared hobbies, common ground on anything outside the office. Millennials and younger Gen Xers have flipped that model. “They don’t have time for that, and they’re kind of suspicious of it,” Harrison said. For younger buyers, the relationship develops after the business value is established, not before. “If you do become somebody that solves their business needs, then you get the right to start having a beer with them.”

The second shift is informational. Classic sales methodology was built on what Harrison calls information asymmetry—the salesperson held the knowledge, and the customer needed it. That dynamic is gone. Today’s buyers arrive at the sales conversation with 70 to 80% of their buying process already complete, sometimes knowing more about a vendor’s products and reviews than the salesperson does.

Harrison pointed out that the most widely used sales methodologies were written for a world that no longer exists. The Sandler Selling System dates to 1967. SPIN Selling was published in 1988. Even The Challenger Sale, released in 2011, drew on research from the 1990s. “All of those are written for worlds where the buyers weren’t informed,” he said. “Our waters are different, and salespeople are walking in completely unprepared for it.”

Do your homework before you walk in

Harrison is direct about what he’s seeing in the field. Salespeople still walk in looking for a fishing photo on the wall. They’re unaware of their own company’s Google reviews while the customer has already read them. They’re performing, Harrison said, while the customer is trying to do business.

His solution is simple and immediate: use AI to research every prospect before you walk in. Harrison relies on Claude for broad research and Perplexity for granular, link-supported results. “I don’t even say go to their website,” he said. “I say, here’s the person, here’s the company—go out on the web and find what you can find on them.” The tool will surface social media, LinkedIn, article mentions, and more in a minute or two.

For salespeople who still do in-person cold calls, Harrison’s advice is blunt: “Before you pull a door, you need to pull your smartphone, pull up the app, and do that one- or two-minute research.”

The Navigator’s Chart, Harrison said, isn’t just a diagnostic tool—it’s an argument for building a sales organization with intention, starting from the customer and working outward. Training, he’s quick to note, still matters. It just has to come last.

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