Prime the Pump: The Forgotten Sequence

I was first introduced to Zig Ziglar’s “Prime the Pump” video by Matt Monica more than 20 years ago, when I first joined the company as an employee. The video made an impression on me. But more than the video itself, it was how the concept showed up in real life that stayed with me.

A real-life example

Back then, Monica was already a seasoned expert with decades of experience in cleaning and restoration. He didn’t just stay in one lane. He could inspect, perform, and sell. Whether it was mold remediation, water losses, fire damage, or crawl space work, he understood the full cycle. And while he didn’t have to be the one doing every job, he would never shy away from stepping in when needed.

What stood out more than anything about Monica was his approach. There were moments when the easy route was right there. Good enough would have passed, and no one would have questioned it. But the standard was different. He would slow things down just enough to do it right, check it again, and make sure the outcome matched the expectation, not the convenience. He didn’t leave things to chance.

That extra step didn’t always show immediate results. But over time, it built trust, reputation, and consistency. That, to me, was priming the pump.

Monica is a technical expert, a problem solver, and someone who genuinely cares about people and processes. He often talks about care and managing the system. Today, he is my partner.

That is why Zig Ziglar’s “Prime the Pump” message hit deeper than motivation.

What message does “Prime the Pump” teach?

In the story, a man works an old-fashioned water pump, only to realize that pumping alone is not enough. The pump must be primed. Something has to be put in before anything can come out. It is a simple idea, but one of the most powerful illustrations of how life actually works.

Too often, people want the reward before the effort. They want recognition before consistency and results before discipline. We’ve all heard the phrase, “Show me the money.” Fair enough, results matter. But when reward is expected upfront, before effort, before care, before contribution, it breaks the system.

Effort starts to feel optional, care begins to fade, and teamwork becomes conditional. Consistency is usually the first thing to go.

Most of us don’t fail because we never start. We actually start strong. We show up energized, committed, and ready to do whatever it takes. But when nothing happens right away, we slow down. Then we hesitate, and sometimes we stop altogether.

At that point, something else creeps in—doubt, frustration, and blame. We start telling ourselves that this isn’t working, that nothing is changing, and we begin to question the point of continuing. But if we’re honest, we’ve already stepped away from the pump.

Life doesn’t test you in just one direction. Challenges come from everywhere—work pressures, personal struggles, unexpected setbacks. They distract you and pull you off course. And when things feel overwhelming, the first thing that begins to fade is care.

Not because you don’t have it, but because you’ve lost connection to it.

This is where the real work begins. Not out there, but within.

Self-reflect and get perspective

Understanding “Prime the Pump” isn’t about motivation. It’s about self-reflection—taking a step back and calling yourself out honestly, without excuses. No one else can do that for you. People can inspire you, guide you, and support you, but the doing—that part is yours.

Sometimes it’s not about doing more; it’s about undoing. It means peeling back the layers of habits, assumptions, and impressions you’ve built over time and asking yourself where you stepped away. Because somewhere along the way, we all do.

But that reflection should not turn into self-criticism. It should be balanced with perspective.

Look at what you’ve already done—the milestones you’ve reached, the people you’ve helped, the problems you’ve solved, and the moments you showed up when it mattered—those count.

You are not starting from zero. You are not incapable. You are not stuck. You’ve already proven that you can move forward.

Your efforts are not in vain

Every effort counts, even when you don’t see immediate results. Pumping and not seeing water right away is not the full story of your life. The act of doing something is never just about the task in front of you. It is not limited to a job, a role, or even a moment of service.

Some efforts may go unnoticed. Some may not be rewarded right away. But they are not small.

Every action leaves an impression. Every repetition builds something within you. Every effort, done in good faith, strengthens your will. Over time, those repeated, willful acts build something far more important than immediate results—they build willpower.

Nothing you put in is in vain. Even when it doesn’t show up right away in your title, your paycheck, or your recognition, it shows up in you—in how you think, how you respond, how you endure, and how you rise again.

The pump hasn’t failed. You just need to start pumping again.

Success doesn’t come from waiting for things to work. It comes from working long enough and with enough care that things begin to work.

Prime the pump. Put something in. Stay with it long enough and trust that what you are building is building you.

This is the story of life. This is the story of America. This is the story of success. This is the story of you.