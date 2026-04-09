You Don’t Need to Be Bigger—You Need to Be Faster

Have you ever lost a job to a bigger company and thought, “We could have done that better and faster—they should have chosen us”? Most of us have been there. But here’s the truth: small companies don’t lose because they’re small. They lose when they try to act big.

The one advantage small companies have every single time is speed. Not size. Not equipment. Not even price. Speed.

And I don’t mean how fast you show up to a job. I mean how fast you respond.

Big companies are slow by design

Think about it. When you need something yourself as a consumer, getting a fast response is a game changer. When you’re running a business, how fast you respond, communicate, and adapt is everything. Big companies—and there are a lot of great ones out there—are slow by design. They’ve got layers. Approvals. Committees. Have you ever worked with a large corporation and discovered they had a marketing team of 20 and a legal team of 50?

Somewhere in there is a person whose entire job is to schedule the meeting about the meeting about the meeting. You’ve got something better to do.

Speed is the competitive edge

Here’s a real-world example. A customer fills out an online form—cleaning, restoration, hard floor care, odor control, whatever it is. One company responds in two hours. Another responds in five minutes. Who gets the job?

It’s not even a fair fight. It’s a foot race where one guy is already at the finish line eating a sandwich. Because in that moment, the fastest company doesn’t just look responsive—they look more professional, more organized, and more trustworthy. Before anyone’s even met them. Before the customer has welcomed them into their home. Fast can mean ready. And ready means competent.

Every delay opens the door for a competitor

Here’s where most companies miss it. They think, “We need better marketing. We need better leads.” Those are nice, but you don’t need them. You need to move faster with the leads you already have. Because every delay creates doubt. Every missed call, every slow estimate, every late follow-up—it cracks the door open for your competitor to walk through. And what they’re going to do is walk through it with a smile on their face.

Speed doesn’t just apply to sales. How fast do you get to estimates? How fast do you solve a problem on a job? How fast do you make a call as an owner when something goes sideways? If everything has to wait, if every decision has to run through three people and a group text and a Teams meeting, you’re acting like a big company without any of the benefits of being one. You’ve got all the slow and none of the brand recognition. That’s a bad deal.

Speed is a culture, not just a tactic

Stop trying to compete with big companies on size. You won’t win that game—they’ve been playing it longer, and frankly, they know what they’re doing there. Start beating them with speed. Be the company that answers the phone first. Shows up first. Sends the estimate first. Follows up first. Because in this industry, first often wins. Not best equipped. Not lowest price. First.

We’ve talked about company culture many times. Add speed to that. It’s the expectation shared by everyone on your team that when something comes in, we move. We don’t wait to see how we feel about it on Thursday. We move now. That culture has to come from the top. If the owner is slow, the team is slow. If the owner moves, the team moves. It’s that direct.

You don’t need to be bigger to win. You just need to be faster. Because while big companies are still scheduling the meeting to discuss the plan to form the committee to evaluate the opportunity, you’ve already done the job, sent the invoice, and asked for the review. That’s the advantage. Use it.