The Real Cost of ‘I Will Deal With It Later’

About three months ago, a small sound appeared in my Jeep. A tick. Barely noticeable. Kind of rhythmic. Almost musical. I named it Thomas the Tick.

Thomas and I have since driven about 4,000 miles together. Thomas is going to cost me $2,000.

That is the thing about small problems. They are incredibly patient. They will wait you out. They don’t get tired. They don’t get bored. They just sit there, getting slightly worse every single day. And you? You get used to them. That is the trap.

The brain’s normalization problem

The human brain is wired to normalize its environment. That is a genuinely helpful feature when you are adjusting to a new city or a new job. It is a genuinely terrible feature when you are running a business.

Think about the last time you walked past something in your shop or your facility and thought, yeah, somebody should deal with that. And then you walked past it again. And again. And then one day you stopped even seeing it. It became furniture.

Small problems are sneaky that way. They do not announce themselves. They quietly integrate into your normal until “normal” becomes a pretty generous word for whatever is actually going on.

The examples are everywhere in this industry. A technician who seems a little checked out becomes a technician who quits mid-season with no notice. A piece of equipment that runs just a little hot becomes a piece of equipment that dies on a job site — and it is never on a Tuesday. It is always Friday at 2 or 3 p.m. A customer who seemed slightly unhappy when the job wrapped up becomes a one-star review you’ll read at 11 p.m. and lose sleep over.

None of those things happened suddenly. They were all Thomas the Tick—ticking away, waiting for you to deal with them or not deal with them.

The discount version of the work

To be fair, you are busy. You are running crews, quoting jobs, managing cash flow, and answering texts from people who absolutely cannot figure out the scheduling app. You do not have infinite bandwidth.

But here is the point. Dealing with small problems early is not extra work. It is actually the work’s discount version. Because the longer you wait, the more expensive the solution becomes—in money, in time, in stress, and sometimes in relationships you genuinely cannot afford to lose.

The best operators in this industry share one trait. When asked how they handle problems, the answer tends to sound something like “We’ve always dealt with it.” They hear a weird tick on Tuesday and take the truck in on Wednesday. They have an awkward conversation with an employee before it becomes an HR situation. They follow up with the borderline customer before that one-star review goes live.

They are not perfect. They miss things, too. But they have built something—a culture in their business and in themselves—where small problems get named, addressed, and resolved. Not tolerated.

Your one Thomas

Here is the challenge: identify one Thomas in your business right now. Just one. That thing you have been walking past, explaining away, or planning to get to eventually.

Write it down. Give it a deadline. Then actually do something about it.

And when you are tempted to ask yourself whether it is really a big deal right now, try a different question instead: Is this the standard I am willing to accept?

Do not let Thomas the Tick ride along for another 4,000 miles. When he rides along, you will pay the price.

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