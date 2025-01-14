BluSky Restoration Adds New Office in Pittsburgh

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC opened its newest office in Pittsburgh at 1020 Alcon St. Beginning as a privately owned Colorado startup in 2004, BluSky Restoration has grown organically and through a series of mergers and acquisitions, and currently has a nationwide footprint.

“We’re thrilled our services empower people to get back to their lives and business swiftly and safely,” said Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO. “Our mission is to always be there for our clients, providing support when and where they need us the most. Our expansion into Pittsburgh gives us greater capacity in the area and allows us to better provide services to those in need.”

Vinny McCroy, vice president of the Pittsburgh office, started his career as a technician, quickly rising through the ranks to become a mitigation manager and later a general manager. His dedication to excellence is reflected in the multiple certifications he holds from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), underscoring his commitment to industry standards and best practices.

McCroy is responsible for managing all branch office operations, including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration. He is also responsible for leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals, resulting in new business opportunities.

“It is an honor to serve the people of greater Pittsburgh,” McCroy said. “I am so proud to be the vice president of this location and the leader of my incredible team. It truly is a privilege to do what I do.”

“Vinny brings a wealth of experience to our team,” said Tim Haas, BluSky regional vice president at. “He consistently drives initiatives that not only enhance our company’s growth but also foster a collaborative, fun, and inclusive culture. I am confident with his guidance, we will continue to achieve success and build on our shared goals.”