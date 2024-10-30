BluSky Clays For A Cause Charity Event Raises Over $58,000 For Wounded Veterans

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hosted a Clays For A Cause event on Sept. 25, raising a total of US$58,473.85 for the Alaska Adventure Project (AAP) for Wounded Veterans, which fights post-traumatic stress with the natural wonders of Alaska.

The event, held at LA Clays Shooting Park in El Monte, California, brought together 175 attendees and 25 BluSky staff members from its California offices in Long Beach, Tustin, Valencia, Ventura, and Riverside for a day of fun and support for this organization.

The day included a clay shooting competition. Will Picquelle, AAP co-chair, and Anthony Reinke, AAP recipient, presented a video on the most recent AAP trip to Ketchikan, Alaska, and spoke on behalf of the organization. Picquelle shared that the veterans refer to him as “CivDiv1,” (Civilian Division 1). He never served in the military, but his service now is supporting veterans through the AAP in helping prevent veteran suicide.

This year’s event marked the third annual Clays event hosted by the BluSky Southern California offices, with the Alaska Adventure Project as a first-time beneficiary. BluSky partnered with 45 vendors and friends who provided food, entertainment, and support, making the day a memorable experience for all involved.

“The Alaska Adventure Project for Wounded Veterans is deeply grateful to BluSky Restoration Contractors, Brian Edwards, Monika Gibbons, Danielle Woempner, Karon Young, and the rest of the BluSky team for their dedication to empowering veterans and preventing veteran suicide through outdoor therapy,” Picquelle said.