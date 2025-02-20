Big Mistakes in Small Details: What Owners Might Miss When Selling Their Companies

February 20, 2025Cleanfax Staff
JT Kraal

Thinking about selling your business? It’s not just about the big numbers—small details can make or break the deal.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, JT Kraai, the CEO and founder of Exit Strategies 360, and a seasoned business broker, discusses the most critical ‘little things’ that business owners often overlook when preparing to sell.

He explores details that may be on the backburner but quickly come to the forefront when the time comes for a prospective buyer starts kicking the proverbial tires of your company.

Click here to learn more about JT Kraai and Exit Strategies 360.

 

