Authority Brands Signs 52 New Franchise Agreements

July 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Authority Brands recently signed 52 new franchise agreements and expanded into 79 new territories nationwide, achieving 109 new deals across 183 territories year-to-date.

Cleaning and restoration highlights from the Authority Brands portfolio of 2024 include:

  • The Cleaning Authority secured five new agreements in territories such as Palm City, Florida; Frankfort, Illinois; Charlotte, North Carolina; Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey; and Toledo, Ohio.
  • DRYmedic Restoration Services welcomed new franchisees to grow the company’s presence in eight territories, including Leeds, Alabama; Parker, Colorado; Prairieville, Louisiana; Saint Charles, Michigan; Greenville, South Carolina; and Webster, Texas.

In addition to these growth efforts, Authority Brands’ group purchasing organization, BuyMax celebrated the launch of BuyFin, a platform that provides both payment processing solutions and consumer financing options to home service businesses. Offered in conjunction with technology partners and financial institutions, BuyFin Consumer Financing helps contractors close more jobs while increasing average ticket size. The platform’s Payment Processing tool enables payments to go through faster with competitive processing rates and best-in-class technology from third-party partners.

“To keep up with the increasing demand for home services, our extensive network of home service brands have been expanding across new communities and with franchisees–both experienced and new to the industry—that share the same values as our teams,” said Jordan Wilson, Authority Brands senior vice president of franchise development. “Reflecting on two monumental quarters already this year, our team is looking forward to the next half of 2024 filled with more deal signings, scalable growth, and continued expansion of our already incredible family of franchise owners across all of our home service brands.”

