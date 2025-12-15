Authority Brands Hires Steve Clemente as President and COO of Trade Brands

Authority Brands hired Steve Clemente as the new president and chief operating office (COO) of trades brands. Clemente’s appointment follows the additions of Josh Greear as chief financial officer in September and Jay Caiafa as CEO in August, marking continued growth within the company’s executive leadership team.

Clemente brings over 30 years of proven leadership, transforming multi-unit service and retail businesses into high-performing organizations. With a track record of accelerating growth, maximizing profitability, and elevating operational standards, Clemente is recognized for driving results through strategic leadership and innovation. He most recently served as president of Primrose Schools, a national premier early childhood education and care franchise, where he led all internal operations and key strategic growth initiatives. Throughout his career, Clemente has played a pivotal role in driving success at leading organizations, from publicly-traded giants like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target to privately held businesses such as Nebraska Book Co.

As president and COO of trades brands, Clemente will spearhead initiatives to enhance operational excellence, drive organic growth, and unlock cross-selling opportunities across Authority Brands’ four trade brands: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Mister Sparky Electric, and DRYmedic Restoration Services.

“I’m honored to join an organization as highly respected as Authority Brands and work alongside such an impressive team of franchise owners and company leaders,” Clemente said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been results-driven and focused on building strong, collaborative cultures – and that’s exactly what I’m excited to bring to the trades brands. I’m committed to empowering our trades community to deliver exceptional service and build trust with those they serve. I’m excited for the future and ready to support our franchise owners with the tools and guidance they need to succeed.”

Clemente, who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and a master’s degree from Webster University, will transition into the role as part of the planned leadership change following the retirement of current leader, Lance Sinclair.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Steve to the team,” Caiafa said. “Our trade brands represent our largest and one of our most essential segments, playing a critical role in Authority Brands’ path forward. Supporting our franchise owners and elevating the customer experience they provide is central to the promise of Authority Brands, and Steve understands this. His business acumen, operational expertise, and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to champion our franchise owners and drive continued growth across the trades. We’re energized by the direction we’re heading and look forward to the positive impact Steve will have on our business.”

With more than 2,700 locations and over $2 billion in annual sales across its portfolio, Authority Brands remains committed to accelerating growth, expanding its market-leading brands and providing world-class support that helps franchise owners thrive. All franchise brands within the Authority Brands portfolio, including the trade brands, are looking to grow with qualified franchise owners across the U.S. To learn more about Authority Brands’ companies, the executive team and available franchising opportunities, please visit AuthorityBrands.com.