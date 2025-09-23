Authority Brands Appoints Josh Greear as Chief Financial Officer

Authority Brands, parent company of brands like DRYmedic Restoration Services, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and The Cleaning Authority, declared Josh Greear as its chief financial officer (CFO). Greear’s appointment follows the recent appointment of Jay Caiafa as CEO in August, continuing key additions to the company’s executive leadership team.

Greear began his new role on Sept. 22 and brings more than 25 years of experience in franchising, financial leadership, and business strategy. He most recently served as CFO at Primrose Schools—a national early education and care franchise—where he oversaw finance, analytics, accounting, and business services. Prior to Primrose, Greear held senior leadership roles, including vice president of strategy and business development at Cracker Barrel and various financial leadership positions at The Home Depot.

This leadership announcement comes during a successful year for Authority Brands. In the first half of 2025, the company welcomed 120 new franchise owners and awarded 156 territories, equaling its full-year 2022 totals in just six months. To date, the company has over 2,700 locations and over US$2 billion in annual sales.

