Authority Brands Appoints Josh Greear as Chief Financial Officer

September 23, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands, parent company of brands like DRYmedic Restoration Services, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and The Cleaning Authority, declared Josh Greear as its chief financial officer (CFO). Greear’s appointment follows the recent appointment of Jay Caiafa as CEO in August, continuing key additions to the company’s executive leadership team.

Greear began his new role on Sept. 22 and brings more than 25 years of experience in franchising, financial leadership, and business strategy. He most recently served as CFO at Primrose Schools—a national early education and care franchise—where he oversaw finance, analytics, accounting, and business services. Prior to Primrose, Greear held senior leadership roles, including vice president of strategy and business development at Cracker Barrel and various financial leadership positions at The Home Depot.

This leadership announcement comes during a successful year for Authority Brands. In the first half of 2025, the company welcomed 120 new franchise owners and awarded 156 territories, equaling its full-year 2022 totals in just six months. To date, the company has over 2,700 locations and over US$2 billion in annual sales.

To learn more about Authority Brands’ companies, the executive team, and available franchising opportunities, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Salt Lake City 800x533

Register for Restoration Made Simple’s Owners Workshop

News
Mark Minasian

BluSky Restoration Appoints Mark Minasian CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News
Adopt a Classroom 800x533

PuroClean Empowers Educators Through Adopt a Classroom Campaign

Community Outreach / News
Young male student writes information from portable net-book while prepare for lectures in University campus,hipster man working on laptop computer while sitting in cafe,vintage color,selective focus

New Standard Published: ANSI/IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation

Business Management & Operations / News
ISSA Emerging Leaders

ISSA Reveals 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders

ISSA / News
in door air quality check. measuring dust particles in the air. harmful PM 2.5 (particulate matter) small dirty dust harmful to health. unhealthy working environment in a building.

Researchers Improve IAQ With Upgrades to Sensors That Detect Formaldehyde

Health & Safety / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...