ATI Restoration Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000

ATI Restoration has ranked among the 2024 Inc. 5000, the annual list from reveals the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking from Inc. provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“We are extremely proud to be featured on the Inc. 5000,” said David Carpenter, ATI Restoration’s CEO. “This esteemed recognition is a testament to our incredible staff who are focused on delivering exceptional restoration services to our clients every day. Their professionalism, hard work, and genuine care for our clients that we serve during the aftermath of a disaster is what has shaped our reputation as an industry leader and has enabled our tremendous growth.”