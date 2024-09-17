ATI Restoration Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000
ATI Restoration has ranked among the 2024 Inc. 5000, the annual list from reveals the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking from Inc. provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
“We are extremely proud to be featured on the Inc. 5000,” said David Carpenter, ATI Restoration’s CEO. “This esteemed recognition is a testament to our incredible staff who are focused on delivering exceptional restoration services to our clients every day. Their professionalism, hard work, and genuine care for our clients that we serve during the aftermath of a disaster is what has shaped our reputation as an industry leader and has enabled our tremendous growth.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 %. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy during the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com.