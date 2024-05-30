ARC Restoration Expands to New Facility

May 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
ARC Restoration

ARC Restoration recently transitioned from its previous premises of 2,000 square feet to a more extensive facility of 10,000 square feet in Denver. The new premises are expected to enhance service delivery to clients in need of specialized services like water mitigation and smoke damage restoration.

“This is a significant step for ARC Restoration,” said Chris Barnett, ARC Restoration CEO. “It isn’t just a location change; it symbolizes our growth and commitment toward offering unrivaled services in our field. This expansion allows us to streamline our operations, hire additional talent, and more efficiently serve our increasing clientele.”

The newly acquired space is set to accommodate the expanding staff and growing client base of ARC Restoration, allowing the company to respond more quickly to emergencies, improve quality control measures, and establish a more robust collaborative environment for the team. Additionally, the expanded space will better organize the technicians and equipment, ultimately enhancing the quality of service provided.

ARC Restoration’s team of certified and seasoned professionals offer all-encompassing solutions in water mitigation and smoke damage restoration. For more information, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean

PuroClean Adds 12 New Locations Across Six States

Growth & Acquisitions / News
2024 ISSA Today May/June

May/June Edition of ISSA Today Now Available

ISSA / News
The Experience

The Experience Convention & Trade Show Coming in September

events / News
Paul Scott

Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin, Launches PD Construction

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
tornado damage

What States Have Experienced the Most Tornadoes This Year?

Cleaning / Disasters / News
Is College Worth the Cost?

Is College Worth the Cost?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Labor / Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...