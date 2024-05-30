ARC Restoration Expands to New Facility

ARC Restoration recently transitioned from its previous premises of 2,000 square feet to a more extensive facility of 10,000 square feet in Denver. The new premises are expected to enhance service delivery to clients in need of specialized services like water mitigation and smoke damage restoration.

“This is a significant step for ARC Restoration,” said Chris Barnett, ARC Restoration CEO. “It isn’t just a location change; it symbolizes our growth and commitment toward offering unrivaled services in our field. This expansion allows us to streamline our operations, hire additional talent, and more efficiently serve our increasing clientele.”

The newly acquired space is set to accommodate the expanding staff and growing client base of ARC Restoration, allowing the company to respond more quickly to emergencies, improve quality control measures, and establish a more robust collaborative environment for the team. Additionally, the expanded space will better organize the technicians and equipment, ultimately enhancing the quality of service provided.

ARC Restoration's team of certified and seasoned professionals offer all-encompassing solutions in water mitigation and smoke damage restoration.