Aramsco Appoints Mark Burdzinski Executive Vice President of Customer Experience

Aramsco named Mark Burdzinski executive vice president of customer experience. The newly created role is designed to support Aramsco’s goal of enhancing its customer interactions and quality service.

In his new role, Burdzinski will oversee all aspects of operations that directly interface with customers. This includes leading the branch network, customer excellence functions, repair services, and customer service teams, while also adding additional resources to further improve overall customer experience.

Before joining Aramsco, Burdzinski was the senior vice president of operations and facilities for Take 5 Car Wash, a division of Driven Brands, where he managed a network of 400 car washes. Prior to that, he held senior operational leadership roles at Driven Brands’ Take 5 Oil Change business, where he oversaw the operations of 350 quick-service oil change locations.

“Mark is a talented executive who will help make our organization stronger,” said Rich Salerno, Aramsco CEO. “I could not be more excited to have Mark join the Aramsco family.”