Advantage Experts in Clean Consolidates Into Excel Cleaning & Restoration Supplies

March 10, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Excel Supplies brand

Excel Cleaning & Restoration Supplies integrated Advantage Experts in Clean under the Excel Supplies brand. The strategic move unifies two industry leaders, enhancing operations, expanding product offerings, and delivering an elevated customer experience.

By consolidating Advantage Experts in Clean into Excel Supplies, customers will benefit from:

  • A streamlined shopping experience–Access a wider range of cleaning and restoration products from a single, easy-to-navigate platform.
  • Expanded customer support–The same trusted service with greater resources and expertise.
  • Enhanced training & education–Continued investment in top-tier industry training and certification opportunities.

Customers will begin to see Advantage Experts in Clean fully transition to the Excel Supplies name across digital platforms, marketing materials, and communications. The team at Excel is committed to making this transition seamless for all customers and partners.

