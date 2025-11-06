A New Era at ISSA: Kim Althoff on Leadership, Legacy, and the Road Ahead

When Kim Althoff officially stepped into her role as ISSA’s new Executive Director, the news came as both a celebration and a natural evolution. After nearly three decades with the association, Althoff’s appointment marked the continuation of a leadership legacy built on relationships, service, and a steadfast belief in the cleaning industry’s power.

“I feel incredibly honored and privileged to step into this role,” Althoff said. “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m so thankful to the ISSA board, our members, and our amazing team for their trust in me.”

ISSA beginnings

That gratitude is fitting for someone who began her ISSA journey in 1996—thanks to a nudge from her father, a longtime manufacturer representative and ISSA member.

“He called me one day and said, ‘What about my association—ISSA?’” she recalled. “He knew the people, the energy, the show. He made a call to the convention director, and it turned out they were looking for an administrative assistant in the trade show department.”

Her father even flew in to take her to the interview. “I told him, ‘Dad, I think I’m old enough to go on my own,’ but he insisted,” she said. “He said he knew the executive director, John Garfinkel, and some others, and just wanted to help.”

That interview became the start of a remarkable career. Althoff joined ISSA as an administrative assistant, learning every aspect of the trade show business and steadily taking on new responsibilities across the departments of media, education, events, membership, and philanthropy. “Hard work has always been a family motto,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with incredible mentors and to keep growing as our industry has evolved.”

Learning from leaders of the past

Althoff’s perspective on leadership has been shaped by those who came before her. Over the years, she worked closely with three of the four past executive directors—Jack Ramalay, John Garfinkel, and John Barrett.

“Jack was synonymous with kindness and relationships,” she said. “John Garfinkel was a strong industry veteran who made me a better professional. And John Barrett—he’s one of the kindest, smartest people I’ve ever met. He’s been a mentor, a friend, and someone who truly believed in the people of ISSA.”

Althoff credited Barrett’s foresight for positioning the association for success. “Before COVID, John led the decision to partner and sell the trade show, which gave ISSA the resources to reinvest in our community,” she said. “And that’s also when we brought in GBAC (the Global Biorisk Advisory Council)—just before the pandemic hit. That move proved invaluable to our members and the entire cleaning world.”

A foundation built on people

While Althoff’s story is personal, it’s also deeply tied to the people who make up ISSA. “We have such a talented and tenured group,” she said. “Many have been here 20, 25, even 30 years. That continuity is a big part of our strength.”

She sees her role as both leader and listener. “Our members are at the center of everything,” she emphasized. “We’re rolling out a new five-year strategy beginning in January, and it starts with listening—town halls, conversations, and building partnerships that make us all stronger together.”

That philosophy of connection also extends to ISSA Charities, through which Althoff helped oversee initiatives, such as Cleaning for a Reason and the Hygieia Network. She also recently attended the inaugural Golfing for a Reason event in California.

“Everyone came out to support a good cause, and that’s what this industry is all about—coming together for something bigger than ourselves,” she said.

Staying curious, staying kind

As she looks ahead, Althoff’s priorities revolve around innovation, inclusivity, and impact.

“Stay curious, stay kind, and keep moving forward,” she advised. “Curiosity drives learning, and there’s so much for our members to explore—new technologies, training, and ways to grow their business. Kindness keeps our culture strong. And moving forward means embracing change, even when it’s uncomfortable.”

This includes helping members navigate emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). “Everyone’s talking about artificial intelligence,” she said. “Some people aren’t sure what it means or how it helps. Our job as an association is to be the place members can turn to for clarity, support, and real solutions.”

Althoff’s optimism is grounded in pride for the industry in which she grew up.

“My father used to say people don’t give this industry enough credit—it’s a pretty amazing business,” she recalled. “I didn’t fully understand that until I saw it firsthand. The innovation, the dedication, the people—it’s inspiring.”

Her message to the community

To members and prospective members alike, Althoff’s message is simple: “Get involved. Learn more. Join us.”

She believes the industry’s best days are ahead. “This is a community of passionate, hardworking people making a real difference every day,” she said. “Together, we’ll continue to elevate standards, strengthen relationships, and show the world just how impactful the cleaning and facility solutions industry truly is.”