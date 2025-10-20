ISSA Appoints Kim Althoff Executive Director

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, announced the ISSA Board of Directors’ appointment of Kim Althoff as the next ISSA Executive Director, effective Oct. 29. Althoff will succeed John Barrett, who has served in the role since 2015 and will transition to Chairman Emeritus, continuing to advise the association for the next three years.

“John’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative,” said Laurie Sewell, ISSA President and CEO of Servicon Systems. “His vision and dedication have elevated ISSA’s global presence, expanded member services, and strengthened our advocacy efforts. On behalf of the ISSA Board of Directors, we are deeply grateful for his service and are thrilled to welcome Kim into this role. Her energy, strategic mindset, and deep industry relationships make her the ideal leader for ISSA’s next chapter.”

Althoff, who has 29 years of experience at ISSA, most recently served as Executive Vice President. In this role, she led membership, events, media, sales, international operations, and ISSA Charities. Althoff has been instrumental in advancing strategic partnerships, overseeing flagship events like ISSA Show North America, and championing member engagement initiatives such as the ISSA Hygieia Network and ISSA Emerging Leaders Program.

“I’m honored and excited to step into this role,” Althoff said. “ISSA is much more than an association—it’s a vibrant community of businesses and professionals who come together to drive the industry forward. I am incredibly passionate about our industry, and I look forward to working with our talented staff and amazing members to build on John’s legacy and shape the future of ISSA.”

During his tenure, Barrett led ISSA through a period of unprecedented growth and modernization. His legacy includes orchestrating more than 25 mergers and acquisitions, expanding international partnerships, and fostering a member-centric culture that continues to define the association’s impact.

“It has been the honor of my career to serve ISSA and our members,” Barrett said. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Kim for more than a decade, and I can say with full confidence that the association is in excellent hands. Her passion for our mission and her ability to build consensus and drive results will serve ISSA well in the years ahead.”

ISSA will formally announce the leadership transition to ISSA members during ISSA Show North America 2025, taking place Nov. 10 to 13 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information and to register, click here.