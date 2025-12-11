911 Restoration and HOMEE Inc. Partner to Elevate Property-Damage Claims & Repair Services

911 Restoration and HOMEE Inc., a technology-enabled managed-repair network for property-and-casualty insurers, entered a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing how property damage claims are managed, repaired, and resolved.

911 Restoration has joined the HOMEE network as a preferred provider for restoration services. This alliance strengthens HOMEE’s ability to deliver end-to-end property restoration solutions nationwide, expanding access to trusted professionals capable of managing everything from mitigation to full reconstruction.

By aligning HOMEE’s digital claims management platform with 911 Restoration’s extensive field network and restoration expertise, the partnership enhances responsiveness, consistency, and visibility throughout the claims process. Together, the companies are focused on improving outcomes for insurers and policyholders through streamlined workflows, faster recovery times, and a superior restoration.

“Partnering with HOMEE represents a meaningful step toward elevating the policyholder experience in disaster-restoration situations,” said Miri Offir, 911 Restoration CEO. “Our teams are built for rapid response and high-complexity work—teaming that capability with HOMEE’s technology means we can serve carriers and homeowners more efficiently than ever.”

Founded in 2003 in Van Nuys, California, 911 Restoration has grown into a nationwide network of franchise locations providing comprehensive emergency restoration services, including water damage mitigation, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, sanitization, and reconstruction.

911 Restoration partners closely with insurance carriers through direct billing relationships and is committed to delivering exceptional service, empathy, and professionalism. The company’s mission centers on helping customers experience a “Fresh Start” after unexpected property damage or disaster.

HOMEE provides advanced technology that connects insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers across the full lifecycle of a claim. HOMEE, in combination with a highly curated marketplace of service providers, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance sector to dramatically improve the claims experience for policyholders. HOMEE is backed by more than US$75 million in investment from leading insurance companies such as W.R. Berkley Corporation, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, The Hartford, and Desjardins.

“911 Restoration’s national footprint and restoration expertise make them a strong ally for the HOMEE platform,” said Larry Nettles, HOMEE vice president of pro operations. “Together we’ll strengthen the entire value chain — from claim assignment through restoration execution — delivering faster, higher-quality outcomes for carriers and policyholders alike.”