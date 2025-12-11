911 Restoration and HOMEE Inc. Partner to Elevate Property-Damage Claims & Repair Services

December 11, 2025Cleanfax Staff
HOMEE Inc. and 911 Restoration partnership

911 Restoration and HOMEE Inc., a technology-enabled managed-repair network for property-and-casualty insurers, entered a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing how property damage claims are managed, repaired, and resolved.

911 Restoration has joined the HOMEE network as a preferred provider for restoration services. This alliance strengthens HOMEE’s ability to deliver end-to-end property restoration solutions nationwide, expanding access to trusted professionals capable of managing everything from mitigation to full reconstruction.

By aligning HOMEE’s digital claims management platform with 911 Restoration’s extensive field network and restoration expertise, the partnership enhances responsiveness, consistency, and visibility throughout the claims process. Together, the companies are focused on improving outcomes for insurers and policyholders through streamlined workflows, faster recovery times, and a superior restoration.

“Partnering with HOMEE represents a meaningful step toward elevating the policyholder experience in disaster-restoration situations,” said Miri Offir, 911 Restoration CEO. “Our teams are built for rapid response and high-complexity work—teaming that capability with HOMEE’s technology means we can serve carriers and homeowners more efficiently than ever.”

Founded in 2003 in Van Nuys, California, 911 Restoration has grown into a nationwide network of franchise locations providing comprehensive emergency restoration services, including water damage mitigation, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, sanitization, and reconstruction.

911 Restoration partners closely with insurance carriers through direct billing relationships and is committed to delivering exceptional service, empathy, and professionalism. The company’s mission centers on helping customers experience a “Fresh Start” after unexpected property damage or disaster.

HOMEE provides advanced technology that connects insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers across the full lifecycle of a claim. HOMEE, in combination with a highly curated marketplace of service providers, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance sector to dramatically improve the claims experience for policyholders. HOMEE is backed by more than US$75 million in investment from leading insurance companies such as W.R. Berkley Corporation, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, The Hartford, and Desjardins.

“911 Restoration’s national footprint and restoration expertise make them a strong ally for the HOMEE platform,” said Larry Nettles, HOMEE vice president of pro operations. “Together we’ll strengthen the entire value chain — from claim assignment through restoration execution — delivering faster, higher-quality outcomes for carriers and policyholders alike.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

burst pipe being fixed

How to Avoid Frozen Pipe Dangers This Winter

News
2026 vacuuming

2026 Cleaning Labor Outlook Forecasts Retention Over Recruitment

Labor / News
IICRC

IICRC Mold Remediation Standard Cited in 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, Establishing Uniform Mold Remediation Guidelines for Military Housing and Facilities

News
LGR5000li

New Ultra-Portable Dri-Eaz® LGR 5000Li Dehumidifier Streamlines Jobs

News / Products & Technologies
Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration Accelerates Midwest Expansion with New Office in Columbus, Ohio

Growth & Acquisitions / News
PuroVet

PuroClean Recognized by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur as a Top Franchise for Veterans

Community Outreach / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...