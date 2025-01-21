Workplace Solutions Association Opens 2025 Scholarship Applications

January 21, 2025
Workplace Solutions Association

The Workplace Solutions Association (WSA), Powered by ISSA, opened applications for its annual scholarship. Candidates must have graduated from high school or its equivalent before July 1 of the year in which they would use the scholarship and have an academic record sufficient to be accepted by an accredited college, junior college, technical institute, or accredited trade school. Students currently enrolled full time in college or graduate school are not eligible. Employees and immediate family members of all WSA member companies are eligible to apply from Jan. 20 through April 15, 2025.

“Our industry’s future is decided by the next generation,” said Elena Wuchner, WSA president. “We encourage our members to share this opportunity with their employees to continue investing in skills and nurturing the potential of young learners who will shape our industry’s tomorrow.”

Created more than 50 years ago, the WSA Scholarship Fund has awarded nearly US$3 million in scholarships to deserving families of office products and office furniture dealers and is supported entirely through individual and member contributions. The fund awarded 17 scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Click here for more information and to apply for the WSA scholarship.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

