Women Show Stronger Employee Engagement

March 10, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Women networks

Women lead men by six percentage points in workplace engagement—34% versus 28%—according to Gallup data from the fourth quarter of 2025. Furthermore, one in five women surveyed said they are extremely motivated to explore career growth opportunities, compared with 16% of men.

While women’s engagement has fluctuated during the past four years, it has consistently maintained an edge over men’s, Gallup reported. Notably, the current six-point gap is slightly higher than the average over the previous four years.

Unfortunately, Gallup found that nearly one-third of women (31%) said they “very often” or “always” feel burned out at work, compared to 23% of men. Furthermore, among full-time employed workers with children, 33% of women versus 25% of men reported “always” or “very often” experiencing burnout.

From 2022 through 2025, an average of 29% of women in leadership roles reported experiencing burnout, compared with 19% of men. Among managers, burnout rates were 34% for women and 27% for men.

Still, women are seven points more likely than men to strongly agree that someone at work encourages their development (33% versus 26%). Women are six points more likely to strongly agree that they know what is expected of them at work (51% versus 45%).

Furthermore, Gallup found that women lead by five points in strongly agreeing that:

  • They have the opportunity to do what they do best every day.
  • The mission or purpose of their organization makes them feel their job is important.
  • They have a best friend at work.
