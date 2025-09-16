Win the Week at ISSA Show North America 2025

If your ISSA Show North America 2025 strategy is “I’m going to walk the floor and hope!” then this episode of Straight Talk! is your upgrade.

Laurie Sewell, the president of ISSA and CEO of Servicon, lays out a simple game-plan that keeps you focused, energized, and selective.

We dig into the themes that actually matter, a buyer’s filter for shiny new tech, and how to turn session takeaways into repeatable systems back home.

We also cover workforce pipelines, international collaboration, and the different plays small teams vs. global enterprises should run. And exhibitors aren’t left out—Sewell shares how to create meaningful engagement.

We wrap with how the show connects to ISSA’s year-round advocacy, standards, and education—so the impact lasts long after Vegas.

This conversation is for all BSCs, in-house teams, distributors, manufacturers, facility leaders—anyone who wants ROI, not just swag.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!