Win the Week at ISSA Show North America 2025

September 16, 2025Jeff Cross
Laurie Sewell 800x533

If your ISSA Show North America 2025 strategy is “I’m going to walk the floor and hope!” then this episode of Straight Talk! is your upgrade.

Laurie Sewell, the president of ISSA and CEO of Servicon, lays out a simple game-plan that keeps you focused, energized, and selective.

We dig into the themes that actually matter, a buyer’s filter for shiny new tech, and how to turn session takeaways into repeatable systems back home.

We also cover workforce pipelines, international collaboration, and the different plays small teams vs. global enterprises should run. And exhibitors aren’t left out—Sewell shares how to create meaningful engagement.

We wrap with how the show connects to ISSA’s year-round advocacy, standards, and education—so the impact lasts long after Vegas.

This conversation is for all BSCs, in-house teams, distributors, manufacturers, facility leaders—anyone who wants ROI, not just swag.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow Jeff Cross

Related Posts

IICRC Annual Update 800x533

The IICRC in 2025: Growth, Standards, and a Volunteer Spirit Drive the Institute Forward

Unscripted / Video
Dean DiSibio

Unlock the Secrets to Leadership

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Video
Sonia and Tomas 800x533

Building a Successful Business, One Location at a Time

Business Management & Operations
Restoration 1

The 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Restoration 1

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration
Dean DiSibio 800x533

How VUCA Defines Leadership and Fosters Confidence and Clarity

Business Management & Operations / Video
Randy Mount

Betting Big on Survival: How One Restoration Leader Risked It All

Business Management & Operations / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...