The Fine Art of Mansplaining

Let me set a scene for you. A technician shows up at a home. He is a professional, and he is knowledgeable. He has the equipment, the training, the certifications, and the patches on his shirt. He knows his stuff. He really does.

And then the client—let’s say it’s a woman—asks a simple question: “What caused the stain?”

Something happens to that technician. Something deep and ancient stirs within him. A switch flips. What follows is a 14-minute explanation of fiber construction, pH balance, the chemistry of synthetic carpet, and at least one comment about how most people don’t understand what a wicking problem actually is. The client is nodding. She stopped listening around minute two. She has a dentist appointment. She just wants her carpet cleaned.

She asked a question. Maybe she didn’t know what else to ask.

Today we’re talking about the fine art—or rather the very common disaster—of over-explaining to your clients. Also known as mansplaining.

Now look, I’m not here to throw technicians under the bus. The knowledge is real. The passion is real. This industry requires a surprising amount of technical expertise, and most people have no idea. You know the difference between encapsulation and hot water extraction. You understand drying science. You can read a moisture map. That is legitimately impressive.

The problem is that your client does not need the seminar. She needs her living room back by Thursday.

Before anyone clicks off, hang with me here, because this is genuinely useful for your business. The concept, stripped of all the cultural noise around it, is simply this: overexplaining something to someone who did not ask for the full explanation—often with great confidence, and often completely missing that the other person stopped caring four sentences ago.

In the cleaning and restoration world, we tend to go in that direction.

Picture this. A technician is on a water damage job. The homeowner is understandably stressed and asks, “Is the floor going to be OK?” The normal human answer: “We are going to get readings today and have a much better idea within 24 hours—it looks manageable.”

The technician’s answer—and you know this technician, you may be this technician—goes something like this: “Well, that depends. We’ve got engineered hardwood here, and the subfloor beneath looks like it may be OSB, which absorbs differently than plywood. The moisture content is reading about 19%, and typically we want to see that get down to around 8 or 10%.”

She’s left the room. She’s texting her sister. Her sister is also not interested in OSB subfloor dynamics.

Here’s the part that actually matters to your business. Overexplaining does not build trust. It accidentally signals that you are not sure the client can handle a simple answer. And clients pick up on that. Even if they can’t articulate why, they walk away from that interaction feeling talked at rather than taken care of.

The best service professionals in any field share one skill: they translate. They take complex knowledge and give the client just enough—the right amount to feel informed and confident, not overwhelmed, not lectured.

If you can’t explain what you just did in two minutes or less, you haven’t simplified it enough.

Your client wants three things. What happened? What are you going to do about it? Will it be okay? That’s it. Everything else is bonus content that very few people want to order.

So here’s your Take 5 with Cleanfax challenge for this week. On your next job, before you open your mouth to explain something, ask yourself one question: Did they ask for this level of detail? If the answer is no, give them the headline, not the full article. If they want more, they will ask. And when they ask, that is a fantastic sign—now you have an engaged client who is genuinely curious. That is your moment to shine.

Know your stuff. Absolutely, know your stuff. Be the expert in the room. But remember, the goal is a client who feels taken care of—not a client who feels like they just sat through a continuing education seminar they did not register for.

The stain is gone. The floor is dry. She is happy. That’s the win.

Watch the interview and listen to the podcast: