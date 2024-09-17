What States Have the Most People Eager to Find a Job?

A new study reveals that Georgians are most eager to find jobs in the United States, with the highest volume of monthly job-hunting keyword searches per 100,000 people.

The localization management platform Centus used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the search volume data for each U.S. state in the past year for keywords related to finding a job. These keywords included “Glassdoor,” “ZipRecruiter,” “Indeed Jobs,” and “Job near me.” To avoid population bias, a monthly search volume per 100,000 people was then calculated.

Top 10 most eager states to find a new job