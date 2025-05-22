ATI Restoration Promotes Todd Van Sant to Vice President of Estimating, Brandon Coleman to Director of Estimating

ATI Restoration named two key leadership promotions within its central estimating team. Todd Van Sant has been named vice president of estimating, and Brandon Coleman has been promoted to director of estimating.

These appointments reflect ATI’s continued commitment to operational excellence, team development, and client-focused service.

Todd Van Sant–Vice President of Estimating

Since joining ATI in 2021, Van Sant has played an instrumental role in transforming the company’s estimating operations. He was a driving force behind the creation and rollout of ATI’s central estimating team, building out a centralized model that has improved efficiency and consistency across the organization.

With more than 20 years of industry experience—including leadership roles at other nationwide restoration companies—Van Sant is known for his ability to scale operations while cultivating a people-first culture. He’s championed professional development across his teams, built out collaborative training programs, and brought a sharp strategic focus to ATI’s time and materials estimating practices.

In his role as vice president of estimating, Van Sant leads the central estimating teamon a national level—driving innovation in billing processes, setting performance benchmarks, and continuing to strengthen the systems that support ATI’s long-term growth.

Brandon Coleman–Director of Estimating

Coleman has been promoted to director of estimating, stepping into the role previously held by Van Sant. With more than two decades of experience in restoration, compliance, and estimating, Coleman brings a rare combination of technical mastery and field-tested leadership to the role.

Since joining ATI in 2022, Coleman has quickly become a company-wide resource in time and materials estimating. He has provided hands-on training for estimators across the country, advised project teams on large-loss billing, and even deployed on-site for high-impact events like the 2024 Portland Freeze CAT response.

Coleman’s industry credentials include IICRC Triple Master status, as well as certifications in MRS, TCST, and CDS. He was also one of the first 50 individuals invited to contribute to the development of the IICRC’s Mold Remediation Specialist (MRS) certification and exam. Prior to ATI, Brandon spent three years with Alacrity as a top escalations reviewer and trainer, and 3.5 years with Sedgwick as their sole mitigation consultant for all in-network carriers, where he led compliance auditing, education, and insurance carrier training initiatives.

In his new position, Coleman continues to guide the evolution of ATI’s time and materials practices, mentor emerging talent, and support field teams in delivering consistent, compliant, and client-focused estimating services.