Register Today for CMM’s Free Webinar: Around-the-Clock Floor Care

Cleaning and maintaining hard floors in high-traffic areas takes planning when you have limited time to close an area. Whether caring for floors at an airport, a government building, or other crowded facility, you need to get in to clean and get out quickly without inconveniencing building visitors or staff. Restoring floors takes even more forethought to avoid leaving an area inaccessible to foot traffic for days.

The webinar will offer participants strategies for:

Scheduling the best times to clean and restore flooring in high-traffic areas.

Using products that clean and remove difficult stains and scuff marks from floors without the burden of multiple steps and long contact times.

Choosing equipment and accessories that simplify floor cleaning and restoration processes.

Learning flooring types that are best suited for high-traffic areas and the proper care routines for these floors.

Determining when floors need restoration or replacement and how to go about these processes promptly.

The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session, where you can ask the panelists questions about your floor care challenges.

The expert panel for this webinar includes:

Kathleen Misovic (moderator), CMM Managing Editor

(moderator), CMM Managing Editor Julio Delphin , Branch Manager, Madison, Wisconsin, Kleenmark

, Branch Manager, Madison, Wisconsin, Kleenmark Jessica Laws , Custodial Crew Leader, New Hanover County Government, North Carolina

, Custodial Crew Leader, New Hanover County Government, North Carolina Omar Ramirez, Director of Sales, Former Director of Operations, Diverse Facility Solutions

