Register Today for CMM's Free Webinar: Around-the-Clock Floor Care

May 19, 2025
clock

Cleaning and maintaining hard floors in high-traffic areas takes planning when you have limited time to close an area. Whether caring for floors at an airport, a government building, or other crowded facility, you need to get in to clean and get out quickly without inconveniencing building visitors or staff. Restoring floors takes even more forethought to avoid leaving an area inaccessible to foot traffic for days.

Register for Around-the-Clock Floor Care, a free webinar from Cleaning & Maintenance Management on Tuesday, June 17, at 1 p.m. CT for tips on keeping your facility’s floors in prime condition without significantly disrupting building needs.

The webinar will offer participants strategies for:
  • Scheduling the best times to clean and restore flooring in high-traffic areas.
  • Using products that clean and remove difficult stains and scuff marks from floors without the burden of multiple steps and long contact times.
  • Choosing equipment and accessories that simplify floor cleaning and restoration processes.
  • Learning flooring types that are best suited for high-traffic areas and the proper care routines for these floors.
  • Determining when floors need restoration or replacement and how to go about these processes promptly.

The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session, where you can ask the panelists questions about your floor care challenges.

The expert panel for this webinar includes:
  • Kathleen Misovic (moderator), CMM Managing Editor
  • Julio Delphin, Branch Manager, Madison, Wisconsin, Kleenmark
  • Jessica Laws, Custodial Crew Leader, New Hanover County Government, North Carolina
  • Omar Ramirez, Director of Sales, Former Director of Operations, Diverse Facility Solutions

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn best practices from hard floor care experts. Register for CMM’s free webinar today.

This webinar is brought to you by: Americo, City Wide Facility Solutions, SC Johnson Professional, and Square Scrub by Mytee.

