Frontier Services Group Expands Further Into Texas

May 19, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Frontier Service Group

Frontier Services Group, a provider of emergency restoration and mitigation services, acquired USA Restoration Pros, a Central Texas-based restoration company known for its rapid response and comprehensive disaster recovery solutions. The strategic acquisition expands Frontier’s Texas footprint across key markets, including Austin, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Georgetown, and Killeen. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Effective immediately, USA Restoration Pros will continue operating under its current name while fully integrating into Frontier Services Group’s network. The partnership brings enhanced resources, technology, and training to the Central Texas region.

Founded and operated by Justin and Cheryl Schmidt, USA Restoration Pros offers water damage restoration, fire and smoke remediation, storm recovery, mold abatement, and full-service reconstruction. The IICRC-certified company is fully licensed and insured, offering 24/7 emergency services with a commitment to being on-site within 60 minutes or less.

“USA Restoration Pros exemplifies the kind of customer-first, high-integrity business that aligns perfectly with our mission,” said David Hendrix, Frontier Services Group CEO. “This acquisition reflects our continued momentum as we expand our footprint throughout Texas and beyond. Their strong local presence, deep expertise, and dedication to quality service enhance our ability to serve Central Texas communities with faster response times and expanded capabilities.”

“Joining forces with Frontier Services Group marks an exciting new chapter for our team and clients,” Justin and Cheryl Schmidt said. “We’re thrilled to bring our local knowledge and hands-on experience to a growing organization that shares our dedication to quality, speed, and compassion in times of crisis. We are confident that this collaboration will expand our reach and resources, allowing us to continue delivering the high-quality restoration services our communities have come to expect.”

 

